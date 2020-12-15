Charlotte Players bringing Broadway home

“Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist,” a holiday musical that blends theater, film and cutting-edge animation, is being made available for streaming throughout the holidays by the Charlotte Players. The production features a cast of 24 award-winning Broadway notables and is the creation of John Caird, (the Tony and Olivier Award-winning director of “Les Misérables” and “Nicholas Nickleby”) and Tony-nominated composer Paul Gordon (“Jane Eyre,” “Pride and Prejudice”).
The story follows Estella Scrooge, a modern-day Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for foreclosing. A hotelier in her hometown of Pickwick, Ohio, has defaulted on his mortgage and Estella fancies the idea of lowering the boom personally. Arriving at Harthouse on Christmas Eve, Estella discovers that the defaulting party is her childhood friend Pip Nickleby, a good and generous soul who has transformed the property into a refuge for the sick, dispossessed and homeless.
A freak snowstorm forces Estella to take refuge. That night, just as it happened to her ancestor Ebenezer, she is haunted by three visitations … and oh, what uninvited houseguests they are.
A modern-day take on Charles Dickens’ beloved 1843 novella, "A Christmas Carol," “Estella Scrooge” also wittily incorporates characters and plot lines from Dickens’ other great novels like Great Expectations, Little Dorrit, and Bleak House, among others.
“Estella Scrooge” is the first digital theater piece filmed entirely during the pandemic.
“I’m so happy to bring this new musical to life in the midst of these mad and maddening times, said Caird. “The creative team nimbly learned new techniques to bring the actors and their characters together. It’s wonderful to provide employment for the theater community while we enliven the classic 'Christmas Carol' story, refashioned with a new twist for today. At a time of great conflict and hardship, I hope we can shine a little ray of optimism into the surrounding darkness.”
Betsy Wolfe (“Waitress”) stars as Estella, a descendent of her famous great-great-great-great-grandfather Ebenezer. Clifton Duncan (“The Play That Goes Wrong”) stars as Philip ‘Pip’ Nickleby, and 2020 Tony Award nominee Lauren Patten (“Jagged Little Pill”) stars as Dawkins. The production also features Tony Award nominees Patrick Page (“Hadestown”) as Mr. Merdle, Carolee Carmello (“Parade”) as Marla Havisham and Danny Burstein (2020 Tony Award Nominee, “Moulin Rouge!”) as Ebenezer Scrooge,
The show is available through Jan. 3. The performance will be available to the patron to view for 72 hours. Once the 72 hours is up the viewing link expires.
Tickets are $29.99 for 72-hour viewing for each household or $44.99 for a VIP Premium Theatre Experience, which includes unlimited viewings, a voucher to download the CD and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. For more information, visit the Charlotte Players Facebook page or call 941-255-1022.
