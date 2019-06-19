Charlotte Players
Charlotte Players is celebrating their 59th season. Performances are held at the Charlotte Players Community Theater Center, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte, unless otherwise indicated.
Shows include:
“Don’t Dress For Dinner” (Sept 6-15)
A slapstick comedy showing how lies and deceit can turn a relaxing weekend away into a catastrophe. Between multiple alleged affairs among numerous people, models becoming cooks and cooks becoming mistresses, miscommunication and bribery rules. While identities become unknown and confusion swirls among characters, audiences will not be able to contain their laughter.
Comedy For A Cause (Sept. 13)
Don’t miss the 7th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebs entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The Silent Auction, prize drawings, and character photo spots will round out your evening. (Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.)
“Mama Won’t Fly” (Oct. 11-20)
An outrageously hilarious race against the clock begins when Savannah Sprunt Fairchild Honeycutt agrees to get their feisty mother all the way from Alabama to California in time for her brother’s wedding. Savannah’s problem: “Mama Won’t Fly.”
“Jack of Diamonds” (Nov. 7-17)
Four residents of a retirement home have had their life savings stolen by a smooth-talking financial advisor. Pandemonium ensues as the four retirees try to find a way to exact their revenge, recoup their losses and keep the authorities from discovering their plans.
The Peace River Trio (Nov. 20)
Enjoy songs by the great folk artists of our generation: John Denver, Peter, Paul and Mary, The Kingston Trio, Judy Collins, and many more. The Peace River Trio: John Welsh, Marsha Carpenterand Dave Heveron, present an entertaining show of music made popular in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s as well as a “little bit of country and a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll.”
“Christmas Through The Ages” (Dec. 5-8)
There are warm holiday musical memories for everyone in this production of live music and stage entertainment. Music ranges from early medieval and renaissance to Victorian and contemporary, plus some humorous and interesting stories about how the music was inspired in each era. Some songs will feature accompaniment by period instruments and piano.
New Year’s Eve Show (Dec. 31)
Come ring in the New Year with some of Charlotte County’s talented singers as they present a 90-minute concert style program. Accompanied by music director/pianist Ken Crisp and a drummer, this concert has something for everyone ... something old, something new, something country, something pop, something Broadway and more.
“Driving Miss Daisy” (Jan. 8-19)
Set in the deep South, in 1948, prior to the civil rights movement. A rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow has her driving privileges taken away by her son after she demolishes another car. He hires Hoke, a thoughtful black man to be her chauffeur. Over a span of 25 years, despite their differences, the two grow to be close friends and realize they have more in common than they ever believed possible.
Top of the World — A Carpenters Tribute (Jan. 30)
Debbie Taylor and her eight member Top of the World band play the Carpenters hit songs such as “A Song For You, Superstar,” “Top of the World” and “Yesterday Once More.” The show is recreated by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators. All your favorite legendary Superstars come alive in an evening with “The Stars.” The NBC “Today” show says “it’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen.” Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Jones and many more. All live vocals. (Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.)
Edward Twins (Feb. 3-4)
Back by popular demand, the Edwards Twins, direct from Las Vegas! Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the ’70s and ’80s? Now is your chance to see them. (Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.)
“My Husband’s Wild Desires Almost Drove Me Mad!” (Feb. 7-23)
A super macho business executive suddenly has problems in the bedroom. He recruits his wife into solving the problem through “Live Your Fantasy” sex therapy. The result is a comedy of fantasies gone wrong, taboos colliding with hidden yearnings, and sex-role switches run amok.
“Liberace” (Feb. 25)
Martin Preston recreates the magic of Liberace in a spectacular full-length show, complete with crystal candelabra, rhinestone-studded grand piano, and the flamboyance and excitement of Las Vegas’ greatest musical showman. A classically trained pianist, Martin will astound you with marvelous musical memories. All performed live. (Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.)
“Johnny Mercer: An Intimate Portrait” (March 5)
Between renditions of such classics as That Old Black Magic, The Days of Wine and Roses, Satin Doll and When October Goes, Kitt and the Mike Moran Quintet will look at Mercer’s personal life and how it impacted the songs he wrote. (Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.)
Let’s Hang On! (March 10)
Let’s Hang On! is a group of 10 seasoned entertainers who will take you on a musical journey through the career of one of the most successful bands of all time, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Paying tribute to all the classics, Let’s Hang On! also pays tribute to the Broadway show, The Jersey Boys. Capturing trademark vocal virtuosity, tight harmonies, and crisp choreography, this full-blown stage show includes “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “December ’63” and many more mega hits of the ’60s. (Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.)
“Sister’s Easter Catechism” (March 19)
Late Nite Catechism returns with Denise Fennell in “Sister’s Easter Catechism.” Celebrate the Easter season with Sister as she answers time worn questions like “Why isn’t Easter the same day every year?” and “Will my bunny go to heaven?” Part pageant and wHOLY hysterical, this latest Late Nite Catechism show unearths the origins of Easter bunnies, Easter eggs, Easter bonnets, Easter baskets, and of course those yummy Easter Peeps. Sister answers questions about pet heaven and those adorable baby chicks.Classroom participation is a must, so don’t forget to wear your Easter bonnet and join Sister for this seasonal trea. (Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.)
“Proposals” (March 12-29)
This Neil Simon classic delightfully recalls the last time the Hines family gathered in the summer of 1953 in the Poconos. Burt Hines is convalescing from a second heart attack and eagerly awaits the arrival of the ex-wife he still loves. Daughter Josie has just broken her engagement. Clemma, the black housekeeper at the center of the action casts an astute eye on the complications while faced with her own unresolved past.
“Baggage” (April 16-26)
Two difficult single people, Phyllis and Bradley, get their luggage mixed up at the airport. After a disagreeable first encounter, they form a friendship that eventually leads to the two discovering they are perfect for each other.
“Wedding Belles” (May 15-24)
Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantryman before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding, and their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.