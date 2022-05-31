The Charlotte Players' 2022-23 season includes theater favorites, special performances, live music, tribute artists and more.
Langdon Playhouse
Sept. 9-18. "The Play That Goes Wrong" — Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama’s Society’s production of "The Murder at Haversham Manor." This 1920’s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over themselves and lines. The accident prone thespians battle through their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.
Oct. 7-16. "Blithe Spirit" — Charles invites an eccentric medium and clairvoyant, to conduct a seance, hoping to gather material for his next book. The scheme backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his annoying and temperamental first wife, Elvira, after the seance. Elvira makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles's marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost. The award running show ran 657 performances on Broadway.
Nov. 3-13. "Rumors" — The deputy mayor of New York has just shot himself at a large townhouse. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.
Nov. 17. "Dean Martin & Friends" tribute show by Tom Stevens. To capture every nuance of those to whom he pays tribute, Stevens spends countless hours perfecting each impression. He focuses on every aspect of the artist he's portraying, both vocally and physically.
Dec. 7-11. "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical" — The 3rd annual presentation of this hilarious holiday classic — this time the musical adaption. The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world–so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. You won’t believe the mayhem when the kids collide with the Christmas story.
Dec. 31. New Year’s Eve Show
Jan. 12-22. "Belles Take the Big Easy" — Five women travel from Alabama to New Orleans to strike Mardi Gras off their bucket list. The five ladies make their way through the French Quarter and the St. Louis Cemetery to collect the items needed to ward off a perceived curse. With additional adventures on The Cajun Critters Swamp Tour, and at a day spa with a python massage on the menu, the ladies take The Big Easy as only they can.
Jan. 24. "The Val & Jim Show" — Valerie Sneade-Roy and Jim Rice. Dynamic duo and longtime friends perform an evening of duets featuring Broadway show tunes and hits from the American Songbook. Roy and Rice sparkle on stage together. Join them for an evening filled with love, laughter and beautiful music that will keep you humming for hours.
Feb. 9-26. "How The Other Half Loves" — Britain’s brilliant comic genius, Sir Alan Ayckbourn pens a fast-paced and hilariously funny play that stands as a classic modern comedy. A portrait of three very different marriages that turns into a spirited game of mixed doubles involving sex, jealousy and ingenious stagecraft. Full of clever, razor-sharp dialogue and impeccable split-second timing and twists.
March 16-April 2. "Murder on the Orient Express" — Murder on the Orient Express begins just after midnight when a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The following morning an American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again.
April 20-30 "Love, Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma" — One little white lie leads to another in this hilarious farce that comes complete with a former movie star, a mobster hit man, a walking-accident neighbor, and a gardener inexplicably masquerading as a psychiatrist (whose misguided advice actually seems to work). Will everyone survive the mayhem?
May 12-21. "Mornings at Seven" — Set in the early 1920s in a small town, "Morning's At Seven" tells the story of the four Gibbs sisters, who all live within a stone's throw of each other. Now in their late 60s, the sisters and their husbands find themselves at a dramatic fork in the road, forced to confront long-standing rivalries and betrayals, as well as the fears and disappointments of advanced middle age.
Special Performances
Sept. 9. Comedy For A Cause. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center
Dec. 15. Christmas Trivia Challenge. Beef O’Bradys, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center
Jan. 30. “Til Death Do Us Part … You First” — Peter is the eternal bachelor and has major "commitment" issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Theater critics agree that this show is a hilarious cross between, "Men Are From, Mars / Women Are From, Venus" and "Defending the Caveman." Since 2013 Peter Fogel has been the National Touring "star" of the comedy hit. "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy." However, for the last 4 years he's been touring and starring in his autobiographical tale, "Til Death Do Us Part ... You First!"
Feb. 13-14. The Edwards Twins. Twin brothers and impersonators Anthony and Eddie Edwards bring a non-stop parade of stars to the stage.
Feb. 27. Sweet Seasons "A Celebration of the Music & Life of Carole King" starring Michelle Foster - Sweet Seasons takes a look into the tapestry of not only the music but the professional life and times of Carole King.
March 6. The Folk Legacy Trio — Starring former members of the Kingston Trio, Limeliters and The Diamonds. They take audiences on a journey into the past and breathe life into the beloved songs made famous by such artists as Peter, Paul and Mary, The Kingston Trio, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, The New Christy Minstrels, Bob Dylan and many more.
