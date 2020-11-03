“With a touch of the Hallmark Channel, a splash of ‘This is Us,’ and a healthy dose of ‘Ghost,’ this comedy-drama will have you laughing, cheering, tearing-up and guessing till the very end,” noted one reviewer of “Mom’s Gift,” the Nov. 6-15 offering at the Charlotte Players Langdon Playhouse in Port Charlotte.
Described as “a comedy with a heart,” the play concerns a deceased mom whose ghost shows up to take care of some unfinished business on Earth as a ghost, before she can enter heaven. Like Clarence in “It’s A Wonderful Life,” she must accomplish a task to earn her wings. What that task is, is a mystery.
The problem is complicated by the fact that the only person who can hear or see mom is her daughter Kat, who has been ordered by the court to spend dad’s birthday with him as part of her Anger Management Program. One by one, the family’s secrets are peeled away revealing a shocking truth that surprises even our ghost.
Director by Ric Goodwin, the seven performances of “Mom’s Gift” include five 7:30 p.m. evening shows and 2 p.m. matinees on Nov 8 and Nov. 15.
COVID-19 precautions remain in effect. Audience members will have their temperatures taken upon entrance to the theater, will be seated far enough apart to meet recommendations and will be provided with masks (if needed).
The play was penned by Phil Olson, a Los Angeles playwright and producer whose 16 published plays have had over 400 productions around the U.S. and Canada. “Mom’s Gift” won numerous awards in the Southern California arts community, where the play debuted in 2013. It also was produced at the Meadow Brook Theatre in Rochester Hills, Michigan, starring Cindy Williams of “Laverne & Shirley” fame.
