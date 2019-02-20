Director Paula Pender has put together a talented and energetic cast for the Charlotte Players production of “Singin’ the in the Rain,” playing through Feb. 24 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center on the campus of Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda.
The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” has been faithfully and lovingly adapted by into this theatrical show, with all the hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards.
The film and play offers a lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, with Monumental Pictures and its stars caught up in the transition from silent films to “talkies.”
The four young leads in the play turn in superb performances under the guidance of Pender, Choreographer Deshay Burbidge and Musical Director Jaci Cushman. Kane Keosaian stars as Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly in the movie), with Kevin Borelli as Cosmo Brown (Donald O’Connor), Kayla Kraft as Kathy Seldon (Debbie Reynolds) and Jordan Foster as Lina Lamont (Jean Hagan).
“When Charlotte Players first asked me to direct this musical, I was a bit apprehensive,” Pender recalled, “but everything has come together and our cast and crew is eager to bring our audiences all of the wonderful and memorable characters of this great musical, as well as such unforgettable songs as “Fit as a Fiddle,” “Make ’Em Laugh,” “You Are My Lucky Star,” “Good Mornin’ ” and of course, “Singin’ in the Rain.” I can’t help wondering how many people will go home humming one of these tunes.”
Scenic designer Chris Smith, working with Assistant Director Bill Olson, has created a single set that with the help of various props, serves as a movie theater, rehearsal hall, soundstage, office, dressing room, and outdoor neighborhood during the day and on one particularly rainy night.
Costume designers Shirley Noel and Richard Itczak created fashions ranging from the elegant to the outlandish, while Sound Technician Annie Self oversees the musical tracts and some nifty special effects. Stage Manager Ian Bisset lends his acting chops and voice to the play while keeping things running smoothly backstage.
Tickets are $28 for the Charlotte Players show are available at the door, on the Players website at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
