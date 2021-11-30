Charlotte Players presents 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

The Charlotte Players gets you in the mood for a happy holiday with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” a family-friendly play opening Dec. 1 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte.
The hilarious holiday classic asks the question: What happens when a family of troubled and troublesome kids find their way into the local Christmas pageant at church?
“Both mayhem and fun collide as Grace Bradley struggles to do her best at directing the annual pageant,” said director Bill Olson, “while the local church elder, Mrs. Armstrong, in charge of all notable events, is stuck in traction in the hospital. Of course, that doesn’t stop her from micro-managing everything from a telephone at her bedside.”
Everyone is doubtful that the awful Herdman kids can do anything but make the pageant a complete disaster. To everyone’s surprise, the magic of the season and the power of Jesus’s birth create a miracle for all, and the misfit family of kids end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas.
Based on the children’s book of the same name by Barbara Robinson and published in 1971, the play is being presented as an extension of the Players’ Kids Onstage program in collaboration with the standard productions in the Langdon Playhouse. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” brings together a mixed cast of adult actors and child performers.
Directed and designed by Olson with musical direction by Marti Koch and costume designs by Jan Westin and Jean Howard, the charming holiday musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-4 and a matinee at 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Tickets are $22 for adults and $11 for students and may be ordered at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” started out as a short story, first published in "McCall’s" magazine. Robinson adapted her story into a book, which sold over 800,000 copies, then into a play. She also wrote the teleplay for a 1983 TV movie based on the book and starring Loretta Swit of “M.A.S.H.” fame. (The film is available for free on YouTube.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.