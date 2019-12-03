The Charlotte Players’ new production, “Christmas Through the Ages,” is a holiday family show designed to produce warm memories for everyone in the audience. The show includes singers and actors of all ages performing songs and vignettes illustrating the celebration of Christmas over the years.
“It is our hope and desire to continue this production for many years to come,” said Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody. “It’s like we’re starting a new tradition.
Music ranges from early medieval and renaissance to Victorian and contemporary. There will be humorous and insightful stories about how the music was inspired in each era, some songs will feature accompaniment by period instruments and piano.
The program starts with “Jingle Bells” and takes audiences on a journey from pre-Christian Rome all the way to a medley of the top 25 Christmas songs in history done in five minutes (“No stop watches please,” Moody joked).
Artistic Director Herb Berry, Music/Vocal Director Jaclyn Cushman and a large group of talented performances are making this a holiday event to remember.
“On stage you will see all local talent, from first timers to veterans of Charlotte Players,” said Berry. “So come join us and start the holiday season with a great show.”
Tickets at $25 for adults and $13 for students.
