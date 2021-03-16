COVID-19 forced the Charlotte Players to close its production of Neil Simon’s “Proposals” in March of 2020. After months of work, and many volunteer hours, preparing the office and theater with numerous virus precautions, the community theater has presented a string of successful plays at the Langdon Playhouse and shows at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Now, “Proposals” is returning.
“Director Jesse Reter-Choate did an amazing job last March, and her cast was outstanding,” said Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody. “The play was a real hit with the handful of audiences who got to see it.”
This Neil Simon classic delightfully recalls the last time the Hines family gathered in the summer of 1953 in the Pocono Mountains. Burt Hines is convalescing from a second heart attack and eagerly awaits the arrival of the ex-wife he still loves. Daughter Josie has just broken her engagement. Clemma, the Black housekeeper at the center of the action, casts an astute eye on the complications while faced with her own unresolved past.
“The name Neil Simon attracted me to the play,” Choate said. “However, it is not your typical laugh-a-minute Simon play. It’s more of a memory play much like his Brighton Beach trilogy. He is a master at his craft and discovering his many fine layers of character and story-telling is invigorating.”
The Pocono setting is a world away from the New York abodes that are the backdrop for most of Simon’s works. Nevertheless, the Simon wit and humor are very much in evidence in “Proposals,” and the outdoor set designed and built by Chris Smith and Jimmie Choate (husband of the director and also serving as the sound and light technician) evokes a mellow and magical atmosphere.
One if of America’s most prolific and popular playwrights, Simon wrote more than 30 plays and received more combined Oscar and Tony Award nominations than any other writer. For “Proposals,” he created the character of Clemma Diggins, marking the first time in his career that Simon penned a substantial role for an African American actor.
Choate cast Angela Boykin in the role for the revival.
“Her humor is different,” Simon said of Clemma. “Her take on life is different. This woman is no Hattie McDaniel in ‘Gone with the Wind.’ She’s a woman who had a sense of her own freedom. She is very free in the way she talks to that family.”
There are jokes, of course. Loads of them. But there’s much more.
