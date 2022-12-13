Mrs. Armstrong (Kerri Lake) is in the hospital and is still trying to control the pageant in a conversation with a mom, (Jennifer Miles) while the nurse (Taylor Dixon) tries to take care of Mrs. Armstrong.
Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
The nativity scene from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." This hilarious play provides loads of merriment as a couple struggles to put on their church’s Christmas pageant.
Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
Beth (Abella Rogers) shows contempt when her mother (Jennifer Miles) asks her to be in the Christmas pageant at church, while her father, Bill Olson, seems perplexed.
Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
The Herdman Clan are Imogene (Gabriella Jones), Claude (Juna Witt), Gladys (Adriana Mullins), Ralph (Teddy Desjardins), Allie (Lilly VanGorp) and Leroy (Breanna Dunlop).
Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
There is tension between the church kids and the Herdman clan when Alice (Malorie Crowder) and Imogene (Gabriella Jones) both want to be “Mary and hold baby Jesus” in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."
Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
Charlotte Players’ Langdon Playhouse will start the holiday season with the “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” The play by Barbara Robinson is adapted from a young-adult bestseller.
This hilarious play provides loads of merriment as a couple struggles to put on their church’s Christmas pageant only to find they have to cast the Herdman children, possibly the most awful group of kids in town, when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the pageant. Things rapidly spiral out of control as the pageant runs headlong into the Herdmans and the town panics.
The result — mayhem and a lot of fun.
Director Bill Olson brings this Christmas classic to life with a cast of both adults and Charlotte Players’ Kids Onstage performers.
Barbara Robinson first penned the story in "McCall’s Magazine" before adapting it into a book that was published in 1971 and sold over 800,000 copies. She then adapted the book into the current play which was first performed in Seattle in November of 1982. There is both a musical and non-musical version of the play. The play was even adapted into a TV movie shown on the ABC network in 1983 starring actor Loretta Swit.
