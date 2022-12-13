Charlotte Players’ Langdon Playhouse will start the holiday season with the “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” The play by Barbara Robinson is adapted from a young-adult bestseller.

This hilarious play provides loads of merriment as a couple struggles to put on their church’s Christmas pageant only to find they have to cast the Herdman children, possibly the most awful group of kids in town, when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the pageant. Things rapidly spiral out of control as the pageant runs headlong into the Herdmans and the town panics.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments