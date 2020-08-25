Many thought the Charlotte Players would be unable to come from back the COVID pandemic that closed entertainment venues across the country.
Among those who disagreed was Executive Director Sherrie Moody, whose persistence and dedication assured the nonprofit community theater would survive.
“I believed we could conduct theater camps and Langdon shows with the proper precautions,” she said in reference to the annual Kids OnStage summer camp and the season of shows scheduled for the Langdon Playhouse in Port Charlotte.
Her spirit proved contagious within the organization.
“I’m proud of the way our staff and volunteers stepped up as we went into recovery mode,” she said. “They worked tirelessly to keep our members and customers informed in the ever-changing environment we all faced.
“We received an inordinate volume of calls and appreciated people being patient,” she added. “As a nonprofit organization, we exist on an extremely tight budget, and many ticket holders donated their ticket costs to canceled events in a tremendous show of support.”
Moody used a grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to purchase necessary safety equipment and products, including a disinfectant fog machine, which is used in all areas of the theater between shows.
Other devices in place include a half-dozen touchless soap dispensers, a pair of touchless forehead thermometers, 20 floor-distancing stickers, a half-dozen clear acrylic guard shields and nine wall-mounted hand sanitizers.
With precautions in place, the Players held the Kids OnStage summer theater camp at Community Life Church in Port Charlotte and staged the romantic comedy “Baggage” at the Langdon Playhouse. Both went well. Fogging took place at the church, and the young actors wore face shields for the student production of “Annie Jr.,” while staff wore masks.
At the Langdon, audience members had their temperatures taken at the door and were provided masks.
“We are practicing social distancing at the Langdon,” Moody said, “with extra ushers and other personnel on hand to sanitize restrooms and wipe down counters and door handles.”
Similar precautions are in place at the Langdon rehearsal hall, where cast and crew are preparing “A Shot in the Dark,” a comedic murder mystery set for September.
“I want audience members to feel comfortable knowing we have done everything we can to make sure they can safely enjoy the show,” Moody said.
Additional information is available by calling 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.