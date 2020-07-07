The Charlotte Players recently reopened its business office to walk-in traffic and released a brochure for its 60th season. The brochure can be downloaded at www.charlotteplayers.org, where you also may purchase tickets for upcoming shows.
The first show back is a “special presentation” of the romantic comedy “Baggage” rescheduled from April to July 17-26 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market St., Port Charlotte.
“We will be practicing safe-distancing at the Langdon,” Charlotte Players Executive Sherrie Moody said, “with extra ushers and other personnel on hand to sanitize restrooms and wipe down counters and door handles.”
Audience members will be seated far enough apart to meet COVID-19 recommendations and be provided with masks (if needed). Additional information is available at 941-255-1022.
Directed by Jack Rabito, “Baggage” concerns two difficult, single people who get their luggage mixed up at the airport. After a disagreeable first encounter, they form a friendship that eventually leads to the two discovering they are perfect for each other.
Bill Olson, a Charlotte Players director and theater arts teacher at Charlotte High School, is the executive producer of “Baggage.” Tickets are $22 for adults and $11 for students and may be ordered at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There are three evening performance and two Sunday matinees.
“Baggage,” according to Broadway World, “is full of splendid surprises. It’s another superbly written comedy by award-winning playwright Sam Bobrick.”
Bobrick has written and co-written over 40 plays, most of them performed throughout the world. In 2011, he won the Mystery Writers of America Edgar Award for his play “The Psychic.” For television, he created the teenage hit series “Saved by The Bell” and wrote for numerous comedies and musical variety shows.
Comedy for a Cause
Moody and organizer Steve Lineberry plan on offering a virtual Comedy for a Cause show on Sept. 25, featuring an all-star lineup of former cast members.
Upcoming shows
In addition to “Baggage,” canceled shows getting a second chance include “Neil Simon’s Proposals” and “Sister’s Easter Catechism,” both in March of 2021.
The Players’ ambitious schedule includes nine plays at the Langdon, plus “special events” including a Christmas show in early December, New Year’s Eve cabaret, and Irish vocalist Cahill Dunne. Charlotte Performing Arts Center shows will feature Ted Vigil as John Denver, the Edwards Twins as just about every famous male and female singer you’ve ever heard of, tributes to the fabulous team of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, singer-songwriting “friends” James Taylor and Carole King, and the inimitable Rod Stewart.
Among the Langdon shows sure to attract attention is “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” scheduled for Jan. 7-17. Bombeck is among our country’s most beloved voices who captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, “If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?” This is the story behind the American humorist who championed women’s lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all — the truth.
Veteran Charlotte Players actor Sandi Wood is starring in the one-woman show directed by Paula Pender. Co-author Margaret Engel is expected to be on hand for one of the performances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.