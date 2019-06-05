The Charlotte Symphony presents their 2019-20 season:
Strauss-Don Juan, TrV 156, op.20. Guest artist Leonid Finkelshteyn, bass (Nov. 10)
"Holiday Pops!" (Dec. 15)
Dvorak-Carnival Overture, op.92, B.169. Guest artist David Kim, violin (Jan. 12)
Mendelssohn-The Hebrides, op.26. Guest artist William Wolfram, piano (Jan. 26)
Mozart-The Marriage of Figaro, K.492. Guest artist Celil Refik Kaya, buitar (Feb. 9)
Shostakovich-Festive Overture, op.96. Guest artist Jeffrey Biegel, piano (March 8)
The symphony performs at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-205-5996 or online at www.charlottesymphony.com.
