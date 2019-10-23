The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra is changing its name to Punta Gorda Symphony.
The orchestra will hold its final performance, “John Williams & Friends,” under the CSO name on Oct. 27 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. This concert serves as a pre-season teaser and features orchestral music from some of Hollywood’s most applauded blockbusters that audiences know and love.
“John Williams and Friends” features orchestral music from some of Hollywood’s most applauded blockbusters. “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “E.T.,” “Spiderman” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” — reaching audiences far and wide — are some of the most celebrated films that have captivated moviegoers for decades with their easily recognizable musical themes.
Added outside of the CSO’s regular “classical masterworks” programming, this performance is a crowd-pleaser, providing an opportunity for the community to come together and experience live orchestral music in a way that goes beyond the limitations of home theater. It was this community-minded aspect that drew Jamie and Landsberg to sponsor the evening concert.
“I was first exposed to classical music in 1977 through ‘Star Wars,’ and it transformed me. Jamie and I hope this concert will offer that same excitement to new fans, bring in families and provide that crucial first exposure to another generation of kids,” said Landsberg.
The CSO offers a student ticket rate of $15, more than 70% off of a regular ticket price. Youth who participated in the CSO’s popular Summer Music Camp will also be attending a free educational experience that Maestro Raffaele Ponti calls “Musical Chairs.” Campers will sit on stage next to our professional musicians while the Maestro conducts rehearsal. After such an intimate and immersive experience, these youth and their families will witness the final product from the audience on Oct. 27 — an unforgettable experience for these aspiring musicians.
The Punta Gorda Symphony will hold its first performance under its new name on Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
