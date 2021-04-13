Check in to the “Hotbed Hotel,” but make sure you pack your libido and funny bone. This may be one of the most hilarious Charlotte Players’ productions ever. It has crazy characters played by a top-notch cast and an inventive set whose many doors suggest a lot of action (pun intended).
The title establishment of Charlotte Players’ April offering is the “one-star” Turtle Beach Hotel in the Florida Keys, which is going through hard times and is on the market.
When the husband-and-wife owners hear that a prospective New York buyer has flown to nearby Miami and is coming to inspect the hotel, they hurriedly put together a plan to make the place seem busier than it is. Their staff will masquerade as paying guests, giving the impression that the hotel is overflowing with loyal customers and vacationers.
“When I select a play to direct, the first rule is, it has to be funny,” said director Jerry Jones. “Actually, that’s also the second and third rule. It must be funny, funny, funny. And that’s the best way to describe ‘Hotbed Hotel.’
“Even better, the play is also sexy, which you kind of figure out from the title. It’s written by Michael Parker, who also wrote plays with his wife, Susan, who described their works as ‘naughty but nice.’ That certainly holds true for this play.”
The Parkers met when Susan acted in some of Michael’s plays. They were married on South Venice beach in Florida in 2004 and began writing together. Their collaborations included two Charlotte Players hits, “Sin, Sex & the CIA” and “Sex Please, We’re Sixty.”
“Not only does a Parker play pull in an audience, it also pulls in great actors,” Jones said. “This is a big cast – nine roles – and I was amazed at the large turnout at auditions. Not only did we get a lot of people, we got a lot of very talented people. Some of them I’ve seen in other Parker plays and they had me rolling on the floor.”
Jones also complimented set designer Chris Smith, who “did a fantastic job with a very complex set,” and costumers Richard Itczak and Pam Jones. Robin Jenkins is the stage manager, and Michael and Kathleen Kuhn are handling props.
“We’ve got a big cast with multiple costume changes,” Jones said. “We probably use enough costumes for a handful of plays. The same with props: Umbrella, toolbox, toilet plunger, champagne glasses, light bulbs – you get the idea. We use a lot of stuff.”
“We’ve put together a show that will have people laughing from start to finish,” Jones said. “I think if someone’s looking for a really enjoyable evening, they couldn’t do any better than coming to see ‘Hotbed Hotel.’ ”
The show is sponsored by local philanthropist, community volunteer, and Charlotte Players member Sushila Cherian, in memory of her husband, Dr. J. F. Cherian.
