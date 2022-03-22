Chi-Town Transit Authority brings the signature sound of Chicago

As a Chicago tribute band, Chi-Town Transit Authority prominently features the horn section as well as the tight vocal harmonies that Chicago is known for. They are bringing this signature sound to the area for all those that have loved their music from the beginning.
A self-contained eight-piece performance group, Chi-Town is dedicated to recreating the premier concert experience of the band Chicago. The 90-minute performance will get underway at 7:00 p.m. on March 31st at the Venice Community Center and April 3rd at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
Performing accurate Chicago covers from the 1970s through the 1990s, Chi-Town is known for generating excitement and prompting audiences to clamor for more.
Perfect for all audience ages and backgrounds this group performs Chicago's music in their original keys, horns out-front, with soulful, clear vocals from the hard rocking "I'm a Man" to '80s ballads like "Hard Habit To Break" and hits including "Saturday In The Park" and "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"
Band members include Chris Horton, Thom Jenkins, Rick Sargent, Tom Davis, Jeff Joiner, Michael Cahen, Mark Lloyd and John Seckman.
The Atlanta-based group prides themselves in delivering live, authentic versions of Chicago’s big hits, power ballads and the deeper cuts not frequently heard. Chi-Town is configured to play the music how you would expect to hear it — each instrumentalist performs the role of the original band members and songs are played in their original keys. They have been wowing audiences with renditions from the famed “rock band with horns."
