Chi-Town Transit Authority reproduces the Chicago concert experience

Chi-Town Transit Authority performs all of the familiar and famous songs covering over four decades of steady hits written and recorded by Chicago.
“We are privileged to play some of the finest music ever written, originally performed by one of the greatest bands of all time,” Chi-Town band member Chris Horton said. “For everyone in Chi-Town Transit Authority, we feel we have been given a gift.
On April 13, Chi-Town will perform at the Venice Community Center followed by a show at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda on April 16.
As a tribute band, Chi-Town features a tight horn section along with the dynamic vocal harmonies for which Chicago is known.
“Chicago was started in the era that brought Hendrix, the Beatles, Blood Sweat and Tears, Donovan and hundreds of other artists who changed the musical landscape,” Horton said.
Chi-Town’s emphasis is on creating a live show that brings down the house and leaves the crowd calling for more.
“The amazing story of Chicago is being written since they had a No. 1 hit on the contemporary adult charts,” Horton said, referencing “If This Is Goodbye” from the album "Born for These Times."
Chicago is a unique group, Horton said. “While members of Chicago have come and gone, they have a core creative group that combines unique qualities in their music,” he added. “Robert Lamm’s ‘Beginnings’ is about the euphoria of a new love, Pankow’s ‘Old Days’ recounts the joys of growing up (and) ‘Call on Me’ by Lee Loughnane was the number one song of the year in 1974.”
Horton went on to say that the whole Chicago catalog is musically challenging to play, and wonderful to hear, as well as melodically and rhythmically advanced from a strictly musical side. “While a great deal of the pop music from the 1960s to 1990s sounds dated, Chicago is music that has stood the test of time,” he said. “Trumpets, trombones, saxes and flutes are universal and span most genres of music. We also love seeing younger adults at our shows.”
