Chi-Town Transit Authority reproduces the Chicago concert experience

Chi-Town Transit Authority is an 8-piece tribute band dedicated to reproducing the Chicago concert experience by performing all of your favorite songs.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Events

Chi-Town Transit Authority performs all of the familiar and famous songs covering over four decades of steady hits written and recorded by Chicago.

“We are privileged to play some of the finest music ever written, originally performed by one of the greatest bands of all time,” Chi-Town band member Chris Horton said. “For everyone in Chi-Town Transit Authority, we feel we have been given a gift.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments