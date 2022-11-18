"Chicago" is a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz

"Chicago" is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

 Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

"Chicago" is celebrating with the 25th Anniversary Tour that arrives in Sarasota Nov. 29-30 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.


