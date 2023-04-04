'Chicken & Biscuits' proves that while family may drive us crazy, we’re lucky to have each other

Asolo Repertory Theatre presents Douglas Lyons’ "Chicken & Biscuits" as the third play in its 2023 repertory season.
“When I saw this play on Broadway, I knew that our community would be dying to see it,” said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. “Douglas Lyons' 'Chicken & Biscuits' is a hilarious, heart-warming, joyful story about a tight-knit Black family that will delight our audiences from start to finish.”
"Chicken & Biscuits" introduces us to the Jenkins family, as they gather to celebrate the life of their beloved and recently deceased father and grandfather, the Revered Bernard Jenkins. When an unexpected guest reveals a secret, they all discover that nothing brings a family together like a big side of drama. This side-splitting new Broadway comedy explores the tenderness of family, the joy of reconciliation and the nourishing power of love.
Bianca LaVerne Jones, who served as associate director of the 2021 Broadway production, will direct. “I am delighted to direct 'Chicken & Biscuits' so we can laugh and heal together” Jones said. “My approach as I uncover the play is to expose the legacy of the characters in "Chicken & Biscuits;" what each character embraces about themselves and who they are hoisting themselves into becoming, when it really matters.”
The cast features La Shawn Banks as Reginald Mabry, Dreaa Kay Baudy as La’Trice Franklin, Rasell Holt as Kenny Mabry, Tracey Conyer Lee as Baneatta Mabry, Dean Linnard as Logan Leibowitz, Candice McKoy as Brianna Jenkins, Jasmine Rush as Beverly Jenkins and Imani Lee Williams as Simone Mabry.
The understudies are Jasmyn Ackah, Joe Ayers, Kathy-Ann Hart, Ashley McCauley Moore and Ibukun J. Omotowa.
"Chicken & Biscuits" contains mature content and language.
"Chicken & Biscuits" runs through April 13, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
