'Chicken & Biscuits' proves that while family may drive us crazy, we’re lucky to have each other

"Chicken & Biscuits" is a side-splitting comedy exploring the tenderness of family, the joy of reconciliation and the nourishing power of love.

 Photo by Cliff Roles

Asolo Repertory Theatre presents Douglas Lyons’ "Chicken & Biscuits" as the third play in its 2023 repertory season. 

“When I saw this play on Broadway, I knew that our community would be dying to see it,” said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. “Douglas Lyons' 'Chicken & Biscuits' is a hilarious, heart-warming, joyful story about a tight-knit Black family that will delight our audiences from start to finish.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments