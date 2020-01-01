Choirplay set for fourth year

Cahal Dunne and his Choirplay chorus entertain veterans last year in Port Charlotte.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Irishman Cahal Dunne and his Choirplay chorus are setting up for their fourth year at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association Center.

Choirplay, is a chorus for all ages, with no formal training necessary. It will meet every Monday through March. Dunne calls it his glee club.

“If you like to sing but hate auditions, here’s a chorus for you,” he said. “Our mission is to enjoy singing together, and to entertain our local veterans and at senior centers.

“It’s fun singing three part harmonies to great rock and pop songs. We sing to professional orchestral and rock arrangements specially arranged for Choirplay.

“I put myself through college conducting choirs,” he said, “so with Choirplay I’m getting back to what I love.”

Each member gets a practice CD and sheet music so they can learn their parts on their own time. They are available by calling 941-637-1655.

Cost is $90 per person to cover arrangements and sheet music. Rehearsals begin Jan. 6.

