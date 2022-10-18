Choral Artists of Sarasota announces 2022-23 season

The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region’s most notable professional singers.

 Photo courtesy of Barbara Banks/Choral Artists of Sarasota

Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” features five concerts in October, December, March, April and July. A season highlight includes the Florida premiere of “The Children’s March,” a moving oratorio by composer Andrew Bleckner that takes audiences on a journey to an historical event during the Civil Rights Era of the 1960s, with Charlayne Hunter-Gault as narrator. 

Artistic Director Joseph Holt says, “These performances speak to our common humanity as people of faith, people yearning for peace in a discordant world, people seeking justice, people finding consolation in music, and people enjoying the freedoms afforded us by our American principles. Five performances that bring us together through song, a symphony of vocal sound that expresses our inner thoughts and emotions. ‘United in Song’ takes us on a journey of renewal, with hope for a brighter future for all.”


