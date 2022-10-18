Choral Artists of Sarasota announces 2022-23 season

Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” features five concerts in October, December, March, April and July. A season highlight includes the Florida premiere of “The Children’s March,” a moving oratorio by composer Andrew Bleckner that takes audiences on a journey to an historical event during the Civil Rights Era of the 1960s, with Charlayne Hunter-Gault as narrator.
Artistic Director Joseph Holt says, “These performances speak to our common humanity as people of faith, people yearning for peace in a discordant world, people seeking justice, people finding consolation in music, and people enjoying the freedoms afforded us by our American principles. Five performances that bring us together through song, a symphony of vocal sound that expresses our inner thoughts and emotions. ‘United in Song’ takes us on a journey of renewal, with hope for a brighter future for all.”
Holt will also illuminate the creative process, presenting “Meet the Music” prior to each concert throughout the season. Each will focus on the upcoming concert with a special guest joining the conversation and performance. “Meet the Music” programs are at Art to Walk On at 16 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota with a wine and hors d'oeuvre reception. Planned dates are Oct. 20, Dec. 1, Feb. 23, April 13 and June 22. Guest artists for the performance season include sopranos Adelaide Boedecker and Danielle Talamantes; Laurel Semerdjian, alto; tenors John Kaneklides and J. Warren Mitchell; and baritones Kerry Wilkerson and William Socolof.
Season schedule
"Say a Little Prayer" — Experience comfort, consolation and compassion as the Choral Artist singers raise their voices to heaven. Featuring “Amazing Grace” and the Kaddish, along with Buddhist and Native American chants, the universality of prayer from faiths around the world is celebrated in song. 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
"Peace on Earth" — The holidays will ring with traditional holiday carols resounding with themes of peace that are interspersed with “In Terra Pax,” a work of childlike serenity that is both intimate and universal by British composer Gerald Finzi. Guest artists: Danielle Talamantes, soprano, and Kerry Wilkerson, baritone. 7 p.m. Dec. 11, at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
"The Children’s March" — A moving and dramatic oratorio by Philadelphia composer Andrew Bleckner, which takes us on a journey to an historical event during the Civil Rights Era of the 1960s. Incorporating traditional African-American styles and spirituals, the work shows the incivility of segregation through the innocence and optimistic spirit of children. Guest artist: J. Warren Mitchell, tenor and Choral Artists soloists Maiya Stevenson, soprano; Amy Jo Connours, alto; Krista Laskowski, mezzo-soprano; Baron Garriott, tenor; John Whittlesey, baritone and Jesse Martin, baritone. Narrated by Charlayne Hunter-Gault. 7 p.m. March 5 at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
"Bach Du Hirte Israel, höre (Shepherd of Israel, hear us) Cantata, BWV 104 and Mozart Requiem, K.626" — Passages of life expressed through the beauty of majestic choral music: Bach’s pastoral setting of the Twenty-third Psalm paired with Mozart’s Requiem, a poignant and dramatic contemplation of eternity. Guest artists: Adelaide Boedecker, soprano; Laurel Semerdjian, alto; John Kaneklides, tenor; William Socolof, bass. 7 p.m. April 16 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
"American Fanfare" — Celebrate America with choral fireworks, rousing marches and patriotic fervor. Old Glory and Uncle Sam are feted in this annual performance featuring the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Choral Artists of Sarasota. Musical fireworks abound in this annual salute to America. 4:30 p.m. July 4 at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
