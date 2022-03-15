Choral Artists of Sarasota celebrates Women's History Month

Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 43rd season, “Carried Away,” continues with “She Is The Music,” on March 20 at First Presbyterian Church. The concert commemorates Women’s History Month with an uplifting program devoted to works by female composers.
Thea Lobo, mezzo-soprano, violinist Francisca Mendoza, and pianists Susan Versage and Joseph Holt will join 25 Choral Artist singers in this concert conducted by Holt and Kevin Trapasso, Choral Artists’ new assistant conductor.
According to Holt, the concert is a long overdue celebration of brilliant women composers.
“We’re celebrating Women’s History Month by exploring the history of great female composers,” he says. “These women made extraordinary contributions to the world of music — usually against great odds. Classical music has long been a male-dominated genre. Despite this inequality, female composers have created incredible music throughout history.” Holt adds that several of the program’s female composers were related to acclaimed male composers. These include Fanny Mendelssohn, Alma Mahler, and Clara Schumann — the wife of Robert Schumann and one of the 19th-century’s leading concert pianists. According to Holt, she doubted her own abilities as a composer. “She once wrote that, ‘A woman must not wish to compose—there never was one able to do it,’” he says. “She proved herself wrong with her own compositions.” Holt adds that Schumann’s contemporary, Fanny Mendelssohn, composed over 460 pieces of music, and yet her identity as a composer was nearly lost to history.
Holt explains that the concert’s theme evolved from the LGBTQ-themed concert of Choral Artists’ 2021 season. “During the program selection process, I came across a wealth of great music composed by female artists,” he says. “Thea Lobo then brought even more composers to my attention. She also introduced me to ‘Meditation for Mezzo-Soprano, Violin and Piano’ — a beautiful piece by the German pianist and composer, Clara Faisst. We were thrilled that the great Chilean violinist Francisca Mendoza can perform this piece with Thea for this concert.”
Compositions by Amy Marcy Cheney Beach will also be performed in this concert. Holt describes her as, “a pioneering American composer whose works are rarely performed today.” He adds that Beach was a piano prodigy who stopped performing after she married and turned to composing instead. “She held off returning to the concert stage until her husband had died,” Holt says. “When Beach died in 1944, her works nearly disappeared from the concert scene.”
The program also features two works by the French composers (and sisters) Nadia Boulanger (“Soleils Couchants”) and Lili Boulanger (“Hymn to the Sun”). Lobo is the soloist for “Soleils” and then joins the Choral Artist Singers for “Hymn.” Holt points out that Nadia Boulanger, aside being the first woman to conduct many major orchestras in America and Europe, was also the teacher of dozens of acclaimed male musicians and composers, including Daniel Barenboim, Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Philip Glass, Quincy Jones and Virgil Thomson.
The concert also features "The Clown" composed by Ethel Smyth. Holt notes that Smyth also wrote “The March of the Women” in 1910 — the official anthem of the Women's Social and Political Union. “It was important to include a work by Smyth,” says Holt, adding that Lobo will perform the piece as a soloist.
Holt points out that another remarkable composer whose music the concert will showcase is Florence Price, an African-American pianist and composer of the mid-20th century. Even though she was recognized as a prominent Black woman composer and had one of her works premiered by a major orchestra, many of her works remained in obscurity after her death in 1953 until dozens of her scores were discovered in her abandoned summer home in 2009.
