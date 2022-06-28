Choral Artists of Sarasota honor Independence Day with a concert celebrating the US

For the past 17 years, Choral Artists of Sarasota has honored Independence Day with a concert of rousing songs celebrating the United States. The choral group continues that tradition this July 4 at the Sarasota Opera House.
Under the direction of Dr. Joseph Holt, the concert features traditional patriotic songs and a salute to the armed forces. This year’s program also features Amy Marcy Beach’s “A Song of Liberty,” which was written as a potential national anthem; and “Resolved,” “I Lift My Lamp,” “I Once Had a Dream” and “Golden Dream” — each of which takes its inspiration from national documents.
A special tribute to the people of Ukraine will be offered with John Rutter’s newly composed “A Ukrainian Prayer.” Other selections include statements by John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, directed by Joseph Miller, joins Choral Artists with a musical tribute to the Ringling Bros. Circus and selections of songs from the Revolutionary War and Civil War.
According to Holt, Choral Artists will also perform “Golden Dream,” a song featured in the Epcot attraction at Walt Disney World. The song contains spoken excerpts from John F. Kennedy's inauguration speech, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing.
“It’s our tribute to these great Americans and experiences — and this work will feature narration by local student Zander Moricz, recognizing his important work as a community activist in Florida,” says Holt.
Choral Artists will also perform Amy Marcy Cheney Beach’s “A Song of Liberty,” which was written as a potential national anthem. Holt describes Beach as, “a pioneering American composer whose works are rarely performed today.”
Holt adds that he’s “delighted that the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble will once join us in performing such great songs as ‘God Bless America,’ ‘America the Beautiful’ and the salute to the Armed Forces.’ These concerts feature musical pieces that form the heart and soul of our collective national sense of pride and patriotism. For all these years, Choral Artists has celebrated, through music, the thread of liberty and justice for all that characterizes our nation.”
