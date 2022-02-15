Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 43rd season, “Carried Away,” continues with “A Night at the Opera,” at 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at Church of the Palms. The concert features favorite arias, duets and choruses performed with a full orchestra.
The husband and wife team of Adelaide Boedecker and Calvin Griffin will sing duets from Don Pasquale and Marriage of Figaro, along with solo arias and choruses with the Choral Artists’ singers. Even the Phantom of the Opera makes an appearance in this concert filled with grand passion and scintillating intrigue.
The program includes works by Mozart, Handel, Rossini, Borodin, William Grant Still, Donizetti, Verdi and Webber.
Joseph Holt, artistic director for Choral Artists, says that one of the unusual components of the program includes a rarely heard overture, "Lucio Silla," by a very young Mozart who was only 16 when he wrote it. “It’s a fascinating piece because you can glimpse the turmoil the teen Mozart was experiencing at the time — and the depth and genius to come,” says Holt.
Holt also points out that the concert pays tribute to Black History Month with the inclusion of two choruses from operas by William Grant Still, a noted Black composer of the 20th century. His opera, "Troubled Island," premiered at the New York City Opera on March 31, 1949, notably making it the first grand opera composed by a Black composer to be produced by a major company. “Choral Artists will be performing a chorus from this exceptional opera along with a chorus from Costaso, an opera set in the American Southwest under Spanish rule,” says Holt, adding that the opera received its world premiere 40 years after it was written in 1992.
Other program highlights include Borodin’s exotic “Polovtsian Dances” from the opera "Prince Igor." “If the music sounds familiar, you probably recognize ‘Stranger in Paradise,’ because the music from 'Prince Igor' was repurposed for the 1953 musical Kismet,” says Holt.
Concert goers will also be entranced by a beautiful chorus by Rossini from "Moses in Egypt" and the most popular opera chorus of all time, “Va, Pensiero” by Verdi. “The Verdi chorus was played at his funeral and everyone in the funeral procession route sang it as he passed,” says Holt. “Most Italian audiences can sing this from memory.” Finally, rounding out the spectacular array of opera arias and choruses is the quintessential Phantom of the Opera, capping off, says Holt, “an evening of passion and vocal delight.”
Holt adds that he is delighted to have the participation of the husband/wife team of Boedecker and Griffin. “They are taking the opera world by storm,” he says, “performing in major houses throughout the country, including engagements at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City this current season.” Each has participated in Grammy award-winning recordings and are, according to Holt, “the stars of tomorrow. Their performances lend luster to a program which encompasses the major eras of opera: baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary.”
