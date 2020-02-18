Carl Orff’s classical choral masterpiece “Carmina Burana” will burst into life in a lush production designed for two choruses, three soloists, the entire percussion section of The Venice Symphony, two pianists and dynamic choreography by Leymis Bolanos Wilmott performed by members of Sarasota Contemporary Dance.
“Carmina Burana in Motion” is presented by Choral Artists of Sarasota, Feb. 22-23 at Venice Performing Arts Center.
“Carmina Burana in Motion” offers a bold, multisensory reimagining of the classic parable under the direction of Joseph Holt, the artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. The production will artfully integrate the glorious sound of the human voice with the visual spectacle of dance. Members of Sarasota Contemporary Dance will perform Leymis Bolaños Wilmott’s original choreography which was commissioned by Choral Artists in 2017.
The production also features the Sarasota Young Voices, and soloists Catherine Wethington, coloratura soprano; Luis Gonzalez, baritone, and John Kaneklides, tenor.
The Venice Symphony percussion ensemble, Dean Anderson, Gavin Dougherty, Paul Keesling, Dana Kimble, Al Lyman and Jeff Ridgeway, will perform four selections during the first half of the program. The program also features pianists Michael Stewart and Andrew Lapp.
Holt explains that Orff composed two different instrumental arrangements of “Carmina Burana”— one with full orchestra and the other in a two-piano, percussion ensemble version. As a chamber ensemble, Choral Artists will be presenting the masterpiece in the two-piano, percussion ensemble version.
According to Holt, “Carmina Burana” is a 20th-century choral masterpiece expressing ancient themes. “Orff composed this scenic cantata in 1936 based upon a bawdy collection of medieval poetry written by monks discovered in the spine of an ancient book.” He explains that Orff’s cantata explores the caprice of fortune, the transitory nature of life, sensual love, drunken monks, and the joy of spring’s return. The triumphant choral work is often referred to as a “gothic melodrama” and a morality play; it remains one of the most popular pieces of the classical music repertoire. “Orff designed this piece to be part of a multimedia experience from the beginning,” Holt adds. “Dance was always meant to be a key element.”
To honor Orff’s original intention, Holt sought out Leymis Bolanos Wilmott — the celebrated choreographer and artistic director and founder of Sarasota Contemporary Dance. Wilmott was immediately intrigued when Holt first approached her with this commission three years ago.
“I spent hours learning more about ‘Carmina’— and fell in love with the rich music and multidimensional story,” says Wilmott. “This piece is truly a feast for the senses; there’s so much movement and drama that creating the choreography has been a joy.” She adds that creating a literal interpretation was never her goal. “There are times I play against the music,” she says. “When the music is dramatic, the dance doesn’t have to be.”
The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region’s most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization’s educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Barbara Diles Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.