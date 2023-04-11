Choral Artists of Sarasota presents Mozart’s 'Requiem'

Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” continues with Mozart’s “Requiem” on April 16 at Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota.
In this concert, passages of life are expressed through the beauty of majestic choral music featured in Bach’s "Cantata 104," "Du Hirte Israel, höre” (“You Shepherd of Israel, hear”), a setting of the “Twenty-Third Psalm,” paired with Mozart’s “Requiem,” a poignant and dramatic contemplation of eternity.
Joseph Holt, the artistic director of Choral Artists, says that the week just after Easter is an appropriate time to present these two works. “Mozart’s ‘Requiem’ blends the sorrow and joy inherent in the commemoration of death and resurrection — the entry to eternal happiness. The ‘Twenty-Third Psalm’ is a tribute to life and trust in God, using the metaphor of the good shepherd leading his flock.” Holt explains that Bach wrote this cantata to be sung in church on the second Sunday after Easter.
A “Meet the Music” session with Holt is planned from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 13 at Art to Walk On, 16 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. The event, free to all ticket holders for the concert, includes a wine and hors d'oeuvre reception and a presentation by Holt with vocal soloists highlighting the program.
“Bach’s work addresses the comfort in life; Mozart’s touches on the comfort after life,” says Holt.
“Mozart discovered the works of Bach later in his life — and he greatly admired Bach’s genius,” says Holt. “There are elements of Bach that crop up in Mozart’s work; this is evident in his religious compositions and certainly in the fugues in the ‘Requiem.’ Bach was clearly on Mozart’s brain.”
The concert features soloists Jenny Kim-Godfrey, soprano; Krista Laskowski, alto; John Kaneklides, tenor; William Socolof, bass; and Sam Nelson, organ. It also features a chamber orchestra comprised of musicians from the Sarasota Orchestra and the 32 singers of the Choral Artists.
The Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 2022-23 season concludes with "American Fanfare: Celebrate America" with choral fireworks, rousing marches and patriotic fervor at 4:30 p.m. July 4 at the Sarasota Opera House. Featuring the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Choral Artists of Sarasota.
