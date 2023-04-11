Choral Artists of Sarasota presents Mozart’s 'Requiem'

 Photo courtesy of Choral Artists of Sarasota

Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” continues with Mozart’s “Requiem” on April 16 at Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota.

In this concert, passages of life are expressed through the beauty of majestic choral music featured in Bach’s "Cantata 104," "Du Hirte Israel, höre” (“You Shepherd of Israel, hear”), a setting of the “Twenty-Third Psalm,” paired with Mozart’s “Requiem,” a poignant and dramatic contemplation of eternity. 


   
