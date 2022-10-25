Choral Artists of Sarasota presents “Say A Little Prayer'

Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” begins with “Say a Little Prayer” at 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.

 Photo courtesy of Choral Artists of Sarasota

The Choral Artists singers, conducted by Artistic Director Joseph Holt, raise their voices with such inspirational songs as “Amazing Grace,” “The Lord’s Prayer,” a setting of the “Kaddish,” the Jewish prayer for the dead along with Buddhist and Native American chants.


