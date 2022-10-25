Choral Artists of Sarasota presents “Say A Little Prayer'

Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” begins with “Say a Little Prayer,” Sat 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
The Choral Artists singers, conducted by Artistic Director Joseph Holt, raise their voices with such inspirational songs as “Amazing Grace,” “The Lord’s Prayer,” a setting of the “Kaddish,” the Jewish prayer for the dead along with Buddhist and Native American chants.
“In this concert, Jewish, Christian, Buddhist and Native American musical selections illuminate various aspects of prayer in our lives,” says Holt. He adds that the program features a variety of choral selections with prayer as the central theme – some familiar like “Amazing Grace” and “The Lord’s Prayer,” along with some unfamiliar pieces that are equally as comforting and inspirational. Individual singers will be featured throughout the program, along with the full choral ensemble of 30 professional singers. A variety of instruments including organ, piano, strings and harp, will accompany the chorus.
“Prayer, an invocation to the divine, is both a personal and communal aspect of universal faiths, opening a dialogue between us and our Creator,” says Holt. “We often turn to prayer in times of need and distress, but prayer is also an opportunity to express adoration, confession and thanksgiving.”
Holt says that Choral Artist’s “United in Song” season “takes us on a journey of renewal, with hope for a brighter future for all. These performances speak to our common humanity as people of faith, people yearning for peace in a discordant world, people seeking justice, people finding consolation in music, and people enjoying the freedoms afforded us by our American principles. The five performances we will present in our 2022-2023 season bring us together through song, a symphony of vocal sound that expresses our inner thoughts and emotions.” This year’s season is sponsored, in part, by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.
2022-23 season schedule
"Peace on Earth" — The holidays will ring with traditional holiday carols resounding with themes of peace that are interspersed with “In Terra Pax,” a work of childlike serenity that is both intimate and universal by British composer Gerald Finzi. Guest artists: Danielle Talamantes, soprano, and Kerry Wilkerson, baritone.7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
"The Children’s March" — A moving and dramatic oratorio by Philadelphia composer Andrew Bleckner, which takes us on a journey to an historical event during the Civil Rights Era of the 1960s. Incorporating traditional African-American styles and spirituals, the work shows the incivility of segregation through the innocence and optimistic spirit of children. Guest artist: J. Warren Mitchell, tenor and Choral Artists soloists Maiya Stevenson, soprano; Amy Jo Connours, alto; Krista Laskowski, mezzo-soprano; Baron Garriott, tenor; John Whittlesey, baritone and Jesse Martin, baritone. Narrated by Charlayne Hunter-Gault. 7 p.m. March 5 at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
"Bach Du Hirte Israel, höre (Shepherd of Israel, hear us) Cantata, BWV 104 and Mozart Requiem, K.626" — Passages of life expressed through the beauty of majestic choral music: Bach’s pastoral setting of the Twenty-third Psalm paired with Mozart’s Requiem, a poignant and dramatic contemplation of eternity. Guest artists: Adelaide Boedecker, soprano; Laurel Semerdjian, alto; John Kaneklides, tenor; William Socolof, bass. 7 p.m. April 16 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
"American Fanfare" — Celebrate America with choral fireworks, rousing marches and patriotic fervor. Old Glory and Uncle Sam are feted in this annual performance featuring the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Choral Artists of Sarasota. Musical fireworks abound in this annual salute to America. 4:30 p.m. July 4 at Sarasota Opera House, 61 North Palm Ave., Sarasota.
The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region’s most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization’s educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the new Ann Stephenson Moe Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning. “Ensuring the future of choral music means investing in the next generation of music lovers,” says Susan Burke, executive director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. “That means engaging young people on their own terms.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.