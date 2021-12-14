Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 43rd season, “Carried Away,” continues with “What Sweeter Music,” at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. The concert features spectacular brass, organ and choral arrangements, notably by the Canadian Brass, of Christmas classics. Mezzo-soprano Amy Jo Connours, and organists Ann Stephenson-Moe and Sam Nelson join the 30 Choral Artists singers for this joyful holiday concert.
Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 43rd season, “Carried Away,” continues with “What Sweeter Music,” at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. The concert features spectacular brass, organ and choral arrangements, notably by the Canadian Brass, of Christmas classics. Mezzo-soprano Amy Jo Connours, and organists Ann Stephenson-Moe and Sam Nelson join the 30 Choral Artists singers for this joyful holiday concert.
Joseph Holt, artistic director for Choral Artists, says that the group’s holiday program has been a favorite for years. “Now, more than ever, there’s a need to gather together and celebrate — and sing along to — the sounds of the season. And the sounds of the season will ring majestically in this opulent program filled with holiday choral favorites accompanied by organ and brass.”
Holt explains that the concert features arrangements by one of the world’s finest brass quintets, the Canadian Brass, which was founded in 1970. Ronald Romm, one of the founding members of this venerated ensemble will be lead trumpet for this Choral Artists performance. His son, Aaron Romm, currently acting principal with the Sarasota Orchestra, will be playing second trumpet.
“The concert’s title is taken from one of the loveliest Christmas anthems, ‘What Sweeter Music’ by John Rutter,” says Holt. “And it kicks off with one of the most joyous concert anthems ever written, ‘Welcome All Wonders’ by Richard Dirksen, in a lavish display of color, harmony and dramatic flair.”
The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region’s most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization’s educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Barbara Diles Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning.
“Ensuring the future of choral music means investing in the next generation of music lovers,” says Susan Burke, executive director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. “Incorporating young singers into the professional ensemble encourages them to further develop their musical talents and appreciation for singing in an ensemble.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.