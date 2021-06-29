For the past 16 years, Choral Artists of Sarasota has honored Independence Day with a concert of rousing songs celebrating the United States. The choral group continues that tradition at 2:30 p.m. July 4 at the Sarasota Opera House.
According to Artistic Director Joseph Holt, this year’s concert will be especially moving. “It’s the first time in more than a year that we will be singing onstage as a full ensemble in a concert hall, and we can’t wait to greet the audience with pure enthusiasm and hope for the future. We’re thrilled and grateful to have this opportunity.”
Holt explains that Sarasota Opera’s safety protocol limits audiences to 50% of capacity — or 525 people.
Holt adds that Choral Artists’ July 4 concert “has been an integral part of our community’s celebration of Independence Day for the past 16 years.”
Holt, with his many years of experience preparing "A Capitol Fourth" from Washington, D.C., has designed another celebratory program highlighting our national pride. Choral Artists will be joined by the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, directed by Joe Miller, and an added component in this concert will be a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Sarasota County.
“These concerts feature musical pieces that form the heart and soul of our collective national sense of pride and patriotism. For all these years, Choral Artists has celebrated, through music, the thread of liberty and justice for all that characterizes our nation,” says Holt.
Traditional Sousa marches, a circus march honoring Sarasota’s past, a tribute to our Armed Forces and traditional patriotic favorites such as “God Bless America” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag” will be performed along with a poignant reminder of our role as Americans in Leonard Bernstein’s “Take Care of This House” and a musical tribute to patriotism from the past in “Ballad for Americans.”
