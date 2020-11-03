Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 42nd season, entitled “Rise Up!” continues with “Spanish Flair,” featuring the sounds of Spain as realized by non-Spanish composers, at 4 p.m. Nov. 15. The concert will be streamed online and features, among other works, Schumann’s Spanisches Liederspiel for vocal quartet and piano; songs by Emil Sjögren; and instrumental selections by Ravel, Dukas and Bosmans.
"Spanish Flair" features Nicole Smith, soprano; Hannah Boyd, alto; Baron Garriott, tenor; Timothy O’Connor, bass; Betsy Hudson Traba, flute; Natalie Helm, cello; Michael Stewart, piano; and Joseph Holt, piano and narrator.
“The exotic sounds from Spain, influenced by gypsies, centuries of Moorish rule and Sephardic traditions, have inspired composers around the world,” says Holt. “In this performance, German, French, Dutch and Swedish composers portray the idiomatic sounds with authentic flair. Gaining perspective of another culture through different viewpoints follows the theme of ‘Rising Up,’ we have established for the entire season. This performance addresses the issue of how we view others and vice versa.”
The Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 2020-2021 season continues with:
"Holiday Lights: Music of Christmas and Chanukah" — A symbol of hope and peace, light plays a significant role in the music and traditions of Christmas and Chanukah. “Navidad Nuestra,” by Ariel Ramírez, is the centerpiece of this program—a work that illuminates the Christmas story through the eyes of indigenous people of Argentina. This concert features the stunning tenor Rafael Dávila with the Choral Artists. This virtual presentation is at 4 p.m. Dec. 23. The “Concert Insight” for this concert is at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.
"Marching to Freedom" — From the early days of slavery to the Civil War to Reconstruction and the Jim Crow laws, to the Civil Rights Era of the 60s and even in our own time, the road to freedom for African-Americans has been long and arduous. Through gospel and spiritual pieces and art songs composed by Black Americans, the experience of liberty and justice for all paints a picture of the struggle that these Americans faced in history and continue to face in current society. This live performance is at 5 p.m. Feb.3 at Historic Spanish Point. The online replay of this concert is Feb. 14. The “Concert Insight” for this concert is at 10 a.m. Jan.21.
"You’ll Never Walk Alone" — Through adversity, many characters of the Broadway musical “rise up” and successfully confront life challenges, inspiring and ennobling us by their courage. This uplifting Broadway revue features selections from Les Misérables, La Cage aux Folles, Carousel, A Chorus Line, Sound of Music, Wicked, and Sweet Charity — characters that inspire us through their perseverance. Guest soloist for this performance is Ann Morrison. This live performance is Sunday, February 28, 4 p.m., at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. The online replay of this concert is at 4 p.m. March 11. The “Concert Insight” for this concert is at 10 a.m. Feb. 18.
"Love in the Air" — Choral Artists of Sarasota teams up with choreographer and dancer Elizabeth Bergmann to present a newly choreographed work to the music of “Liebeslieder Walzer” by Johannes Brahms. With a stellar vocal quartet and piano four-hand accompaniment, this charming and endearing work springs to life. The charm continues with Brahms’ sequel, “Neue Liebeslieder.” This virtual presentation is at 4 p.m. March 28. The “Concert Insight” for this concert is at 10 a.m. March 18.
"Listen to the Earth" — Be the first to hear this stunning world premiere, commissioned by Choral Artists, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. “Listen to the Earth” is based on an original libretto written by James Grant and inspired by the writings of Apollo, Mercury, Gemini and Space Shuttle astronauts, and astronomer Carl Sagan. The libretto also includes texts by environmental philosopher John Muir and poet Robert W. Service, as well as the NASA transcript of the launch of Apollo 11. With Marcus DeLoach, baritone. This live performance is at 4 p.m. April 25 at Sarasota Opera House. The online replay of this concert is at 4 p.m. May 6. The “Concert Insight” for this concert is at 10 a.m. April 15.
"American Fanfare" — Rousing patriotic anthems and stirring inspirational choral works celebrate another traditional Independence Day concert. Joining Choral Artists for the first time will be the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, performing Sousa marches and patriotic selections to complement the program. Musical fireworks abound in this annual salute to America. This live performance is at 4 p.m. July 4 at Sarasota Opera House. The online replay of this concert is at 4 p.m. July 18. The “Concert Insight” for this concert is at 10 a.m. June 24.
The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region’s most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization’s educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Barbara Diles Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning. “Ensuring the future of choral music means investing in the next generation of music lovers,” says Susan Burke, executive director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. “That means engaging young people on their own terms.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.
