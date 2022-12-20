The evening sky comes to life with a colorful display of festive fireworks while an added spectacular water fountain show dances to the rhythm of a reimagined soundtrack with classic holiday tunes. “Holiday in the Sky” will take place on the Festival Field on select event nights.
The Holly Jolly Express will transport guests into the celebration as they loop around the park aboard this sing-along journey playing the favorite songs of the season.
Photo courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Photo courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Santa's North Pole Experience is a unique experience where jolly elves guide guests to interact with Santa in his workshop as he prepares for the holiday season.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Busch Gardens Christmas Town is celebrating the holidays and createing memories to cherish for a lifetime.
Christmas Town joyfully bundles millions of twinkling lights, uplifting shows, iconic holiday light displays, culinary delights and award-winning attractions through Jan. 9.
‘Holiday in the Sky’
A mesmerizing and enchanting musical light and projection show will adorn the Serengeti Overlook building. Guests will not want to miss this spectacle, which will run daily every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m.
Christmas with the Celts
A wonderful combination of Christmas Carols and Irish dance will captivate guests with the spirited and energetic entertainment of Christmas with the Celts. The renowned group of vocalists, musicians and dancers will perform live at Stanleyville Theater’s stage Dec. 23-25.
‘Christmas on Ice’
The Moroccan Palace Theater is the home of Busch Gardens’ longest running holiday show, a winter-wonderland on ice and an unmissable skating show set to classic holiday tunes.
Elmo’s Christmas Wish
Guests can join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe in the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area of the park as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish! Families are sure to be singing and dancing along while watching this fun holiday show.
Three Kings Journey
The musical tale of the three wise men famed journey to Bethlehem is celebrated at Dragonfire Grill. Only during select nights through Jan. 8.
Holly Jolly Express
The merriest train will transport guests into the celebration as they loop around the park aboard this sing-along journey playing the favorite songs of the season.
Returning favorites
Right in the heart of Jungala, guests will be in awe with a new 32-foot-tall Christmas tree surrounded by a red and white winter wonderland.
Santa’s North Pole Experience is a unique experience where jolly elves guide guests to interact with Santa in his workshop as he prepares for the holiday season. Parked outside, guests will see Santa’s sleigh for the merriest photo opportunity. Joyful songs fill the air and holiday tales come to life for storytime with Mrs. Claus while Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is joined by Clarice and Bumble at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, where guests get to meet and greet to find the most famous reindeer of all.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa. For additional information, visit ChristmasTown.com.
