Christopher Eisenberg returns to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe for Frank Sinatra tribute shows

Christopher Eisenberg, who started working with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs at the age of 8 and has gone on to be signed to major label deals, will present “Frank & Me” — a tribute to the most famous crooner of them all, Frank Sinatra. His first solo studio single, “Too Many 2 Count,” will be available on March 31.

 Photo courtesy of Sorcha Augustine/Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe welcomes back to its stage one of its most successful and popular young artists for a two-night engagement. Christopher Eisenberg, who started working with WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs at the age of 8 and has gone on to be signed to major label deals, will present "Frank & Me" on March 26-27.

The show is a tribute to the most famous crooner of them all, Frank Sinatra. Patrons will enjoy a night of crooning, dancing, stories and laughs as Eisenberg celebrates “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” one of the greatest artists of all time. From the performance of classics such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and “I’ve Got the World on a String” to exploring the impact Sinatra made on American culture, Eisenberg will walk patrons through a nostalgic journey while bringing a new-school twist to this brilliant artist.


