Christopher Eisenberg, who started working with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs at the age of 8 and has gone on to be signed to major label deals, will present “Frank & Me” — a tribute to the most famous crooner of them all, Frank Sinatra. His first solo studio single, “Too Many 2 Count,” will be available on March 31.
Photo courtesy of Sorcha Augustine/Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe welcomes back to its stage one of its most successful and popular young artists for a two-night engagement. Christopher Eisenberg, who started working with WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs at the age of 8 and has gone on to be signed to major label deals, will present “Frank & Me” on March 26-27.
The show is a tribute to the most famous crooner of them all, Frank Sinatra. Patrons will enjoy a night of crooning, dancing, stories and laughs as Eisenberg celebrates “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” one of the greatest artists of all time. From the performance of classics such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and “I’ve Got the World on a String” to exploring the impact Sinatra made on American culture, Eisenberg will walk patrons through a nostalgic journey while bringing a new-school twist to this brilliant artist.
Eisenberg — the creator and writer of the show — notes that, as “a biracial Jewish kid,” he has long been fascinated by the style, skills and talents of Sinatra.
Jacobs is the director. Track music arranged and recorded by Chris and Liston Gregory.
Eisenberg, whose stage name is Chris Louis, is a native of Sarasota, who has loved music ever since he could remember. The 25-year-old has dedicated the last 14 years to pursuing his ultimate goal of changing the world through his music and message.
He began working with Jacobs at the age of 8 and then, at the age of 11, he was cast in the hit WBTT show “The Crooners” as little Michael Jackson. This started a lifelong bond between mentor and mentee.
He has performed in WBTT productions such as “Motown ‘60s Revue,” “Soul Crooners 2,” “The Fabulous Five,” “Cab Calloway,” “Bubbling Brown Sugar,” “Black Nativity” and “A Motown Christmas,” and been featured at numerous WBTT galas and community events.
Eisenberg appeared on Season 5 of “America’s Got Talent” at 12 years of age, making it to the Top 48.
“Without WBTT, I would have no knowledge of the greatness that came before me in music,” said Eisenberg. “WBTT gave me an opportunity to study the greatest artists to ever touch a microphone; I love music so much, I studied closely.”
In October 2022, Eisenberg signed a solo recording deal with Range Music and his first solo studio single, “Too Many 2 Count,” will be available on March 31. Eisenberg is ready to achieve his dream of releasing platinum-selling albums, headlining arena tours, and winning Grammy Awards in his near future.
Since its inception, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has mentored and inspired many aspiring young artists through participation in the company’s productions as well as through training programs such as Stage of Discovery and the Young Artist Program. Many of the young artists trained/mentored at WBTT have gone on to work on Broadway, with regional and national companies, performed on cruise ships as well as on international stages, and gone on to fulfilling careers in the performing arts.
“My purpose — my mission — in founding WBTT was to help aspiring artists who might not have had an outlet elsewhere to achieve their performance dreams with our support,” said Jacobs. “From the very first time I saw Chris sing, I knew he had the talent and the spark to be a star. We are all so excited for his return to our stage this month.”
