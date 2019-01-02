For the second Showcase Performance of our season Lemon Bay Playhouse will present “A Tribute To Andy Williams.” The one performance of this show will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 7:30 pm.
Singer-Actor-Entertainer Chuck Gillespie will perform his personal “Tribute To Andy Williams.” This unique, intimate, romantic presentation of the music, the life, and times of American music icon Andy Williams, spans his amazing life from Depression-era Iowa to radio, television, motion pictures, nightclubs, and millions of records sold. The stories from his life through the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond, weaved through 20 classic songs including; Moon River, Days of Wine and Roses, Charade, Hawaiian Wedding Song, Theme from Love Story, and many, many more. Chuck is a song stylist with a decades-long career that includes years of Musical Theater. He will be bringing these memories to us at our theater. This tribute is an entertaining 90-minute look at the music that The Greatest Generation and their Baby Boomer offspring could enjoy.
For more information about the performance visit his website at www.chucksings.com.
Reserved seat tickets are $20 each.
Information and tickets are available online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time.
