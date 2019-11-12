Chuck Gillespie “The Tuxedo Man!”

Lemon Bay Playhouse presents Chuck Gillespie’s “The Tuxedo Man!” Nov. 16.
This nostalgic music show brings together the timeless classics from some of the greatest vocal stylists of our lifetimes. A common thread is their appearance. As we watched them from our black and white (and eventually) color televisions or on the great variety stages of America in hotels and nightclubs across the country, they were always clad in classic tuxedos.
Frank, Tony, Andy, Johnny, Tom, Steve, Dean, Sammy and many more, singing the Great American Songbook bringing hit after hit to jukeboxes, car radios and the hi-fis of our lives.
Returning from his sell-out success “A Tribute to Andy Williams” to the Lemon Bay Playhouse stage, Gillespie has created an evening of great musical memories, featuring the melodies and stories of the men in black and white who entertained us for decades.
Join us for this celebration of the music of our lives and the gentlemen who filled our ears, our hearts and our imaginations.
