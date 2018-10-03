Two horror icons originating in the 1980s — Chucky and Killer Klowns from Outer Space — will come to life as terrifying scare zones at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.
In the Revenge of Chucky scare zone, one of the most frightening icons in horror history, Chucky from Universal 1440 Entertainment’s film series, is back to create chaos in the streets of Universal Studios. Guests will enter a toy fair turned lethal, filled with diabolical twists on childhood toys from the past. They will be stalked by possessed toys — such as murderous monkeys, a board game turned deadly and more. And, guests will come face-to-face with the world’s deadliest doll.
In the Killer Klowns from Outer Space scare zone, an interstellar circus tent filled with the otherworldly klowns from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures’ hit horror sci-fi film has landed in the streets of Universal Studios. The sweet smell of cotton candy will invite guests inside — but they will soon realize that the treats are spun from unsuspecting victims, and they’re next on the list. Guests will try to escape the killer klowns or face the wrath of their ray guns, which will turn them into grotesque cotton candy snacks.
Revenge of Chucky and Killer Klowns from Outer Space complete the scare zone line up for this year’s event. Three other original stories will haunt the streets — including Vamp 85: New Year’s Eve, Twisted Tradition and The Harvest.
On select nights through Nov. 3, the most intense Halloween Horror Nights will be unleashed at Universal Orlando Resort. Horrors of the ‘80s will invade this year’s event as cinematic greats, slasher films, cult classics and original nightmares inspired by the past come to life — including Netflix’s sci-fi thriller “Stranger Things” and Legendary Pictures’ Halloween classic “Trick ‘r Treat.” Guests will encounter more scares than ever before as they face 10 haunted houses — the most houses in event history — five scare zones and one powerhouse live show. Additional details about this year’s event will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.Halloween HorrorNights.com.
