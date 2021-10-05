Florida Studio Theatre kicks off its Children’s Theatre Series with "Cinderella," bringing the classic fairy tale to life with a contemporary twist. This all-new adaptation features a soundtrack of contemporary pop hits, audience interaction, physical comedy and more. Created by Sarah Durham, "Cinderella" begins playing Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 9 to Nov. 7 in FST’s Keating Theatre.
“Everyone — sons, daughters and parents alike — can relate to the story of 'Cinderella,'” said Sarah Durham, the playwright of FST’s new adaptation. “This play has themes of redemption, hope and discovering magic even in the most difficult times. We’ve all found our own ‘fairy godmothers’ that have helped us through the rough times in our lives.”
Directing this fun-filled tale is FST Associate Artist Jason Cannon, who has directed many of FST’s Children’s Theatre productions since 2016.
“The inclusion of popular music in this adaptation makes the emotions of the characters pop,” said Cannon. “By incorporating songs by ABBA and Shania Twain into the show, you look at the familiar story in a whole new way. Sarah [the playwright] has really tapped into the idea of what it means to be lonely and feel like a nobody—but it’s explored with humor, music, and wild costumes!”
FST’s company of Acting Apprentices will bring the story to life on stage. The production features Rachel Biggs (The Wicked Stepmother), Adian Chapman (Deb), Ariel Friendly (The Fairy Godmother), Facia Lee (Ella), Chase Walker (Prince Charming) and Eddie Weaver (Barb).
The health and safety of FST’s patrons, staff, volunteers and artists are of the greatest importance to FST. Therefore, FST will be following all CDC guidelines. Children’s Theatre performances will be socially distanced and masks are required. The most up-to-date list of safety measures can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Florida Studio Theatre is at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Subscriptions and tickets are on sale at 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.