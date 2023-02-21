In its 25th anniversary year, Circus Sarasota brings chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages with “Circus Sarasota Legacy: 25th Anniversary Show.”
Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota’s 2023 production will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations.
Closing the show this year is a world-premiere performance by a duo straps act from Ukraine, featuring Maryna Tkachenko and Anastasiia Kornieieva. The Circus Arts Conservatory has joined numerous other members of the Global Alliance of Circus Schools to support circus artists from Ukraine by sponsoring visas and offering jobs so that they can work even while their country is at war with Russia.
“The circus unites everyone under the Big Top — it’s a potpourri of cultures and life experiences; we are proud to support fantastic artists like Maryna and Anastasiia who are determined to carry on — to inspire and entertain people with their art — despite what is happening back home,” said Circus Arts Conservatory president and CEO, Pedro Reis.
“At The Circus Arts Conservatory, we honor the legacy of the circus arts here in Sarasota 365 days a year,” said Circus Arts Conservatory executive vice president/COO Jennifer Mitchell. “We look forward to continuing to provide an entertainment option for all ages that is unique and unparalleled in our region … and beyond.”
Acts include: Joseph Bauer Jr. (Ringmaster), Al “Renaldo” Calienes (clowning), Chu Chuan-Ho (tempo diabolo), Oleg Izossimov (hand balancing), The JuJus (tight wire), The Liberty Horses with Sarasota native Sylvia Zerbini, Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix (trained dogs/comedy), Alan Silva (aerial silks), Maryna Tkachenko and Anastasiia Kornieieva (duo straps), Trio Addis (Russian Barre) and Wesley Williams (unicycle).
