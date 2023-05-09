Circus Arts 'Wonderball' to feature Steve Aoki

The Circus Arts Conservatory presents a new event intended to enthrall existing supporters as well as bring new fans into the fold while benefiting its youth education programs.
“Wonderball” promises to be an epic concert experience, featuring twice Grammy Award-nominated electronic dance music (EDM) artist and music producer, Steve Aoki.
The event takes place on May 12 in the Sailor Circus Arena in Sarasota.
During Aoki’s set, professional aerial artists will perform high above the floor, while stilt walkers and other circus artists will weave among the guests.
Opening up for Aoki is DJ Peter DiCaro. During his set, students from the CAC’s Sailor Circus Academy and Booker Middle School and Sarasota High School magnet programs will perform.
This is an all-ages welcome event; alcohol and bar service will be available to guests ages 21 and over with proper ID. Guests can choose from several ticket levels, from tables/lounge pods for 10-12 to floor standing (dancing) only.
The venue will be decorated and lighted to convey the ambience of an EDM show, with special circus touches as only the CAC can provide. Guests are encouraged to dress in their flashiest clubwear.
The CAC’s youth education programs include the world-renowned Sailor Circus Academy, the oldest youth circus in the U.S.; the magnet programs at Booker Middle School and Sarasota High School; spring break and summer camps; and the Arts Integrated (STEAM) Education Program, an in-school, kinesthetic learning experience that supplements elementary and middle school coursework.
“We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Steve Aoki, who is such a huge name in the music industry internationally, to our Sailor Circus Arena,” said Jennifer Mitchell, executive vice president/COO of the CAC.
“The magic of the circus arts combined with the energy and visual possibilities of EDM and the amenities and technology of our Sailor Circus Arena are sure to create an evening that is truly spectacular and unique in our community.
“We believe this will become a new signature event for the CAC and one of the area’s most anticipated social events of the year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.