Circus Arts 'Wonderball' to feature Steve Aoki

During Steve Aoki’s set, professional aerial artists will perform high above the floor, while stilt walkers and other circus artists will weave among the guests.

 PHOTO BY ALDO CARRERA

The Circus Arts Conservatory presents a new event intended to enthrall existing supporters as well as bring new fans into the fold while benefiting its youth education programs.

“Wonderball” promises to be an epic concert experience, featuring twice Grammy Award-nominated electronic dance music (EDM) artist and music producer, Steve Aoki.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments