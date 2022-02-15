At a time when when times seem to be changing faster than anyone is comfortable with, there's more value in the things that represent tradition.
In the world of entertainment, and especially around these parts, nothing says tradition more than the circus. It's the original entertainment blockbuster, predating movies, TV and radio – predating screens in general. And for generations it has been part of innumerable families' traditions as children see their first circus with wide-eyed wonder courtesy of their elders, and then years later observe the same wonder in their own children's eyes.
Maybe that's why the sight of a circus tent can draw us with an almost primal instinct.
If you've driven along I-75 near exit 213 in Sarasota, you felt such a instinctive pang of excitement spotting the exotic-looking, white tent that pops up this time of year on Regatta Island in Nathan Benderson Park, signaling Circus Arts Conservatory is about to present this year's edition of Circus Sarasota.
Sarasota's homegrown circus will be performing inside the Ulla Searing Big Top through March 6.
In a town where circus holds such a prominent place in its history, the tie between circus tradition and family tradition is just as strong among the performers as it is among the spectators.
Comic daredevil Bello Nock is the headliner at this year's circus. He understands that tie as well as anybody.
“The circus is in the DNA of this area,” Nock said. So many circus families that came over generations ago as part of the Ringling Brothers circus are still based here and are still connected to circus life, particularly to Circus Sarasota.
Nock represents the seventh generation of his circus family, which came over in the 1950s. They're a family of daredevils. Nock has established himself as one of the premier daredevil circus performers in the world, known as much for his skill as he is for his stovepipe hair and clownlike style with which he performs amazing feats in a lighthearted, seemingly effortless manner. His specialties are the 40-foot tall Wheel of Destiny and the sway poles, an act that his family pretty much invented.
“There are maybe 60 people in the world who have done the act,” Nock said, adding that most if them are either family or were trained by someone in his family.
Coming from a family of daredevils is an obvious advantage to becoming a daredevil, Nock said. You're born with a built-in coaching staff, but success is still no lock. It certainly wasn't for him.
“Coming from a family of daredevils, I was redheaded, pigeon-toed, bucktoothed — I was a klutz,” he said, “No one took me seriously.”
Nock had the passion, and his family recognized and respected it. But while they took the traditionally serious, “silence please” approach to their performances, he decided not just to do stunts well, but to have fun doing it and to share the fun with the audience. By playing the goof, audiences are even more amazed when he succeeds.
“I make it look easy,” he said. “By all means, it's not easy.”
Seventh generation or not, Nock acknowledged it has taken a lot of hard work and discipline to get to where he is. If anything, shouldering the family name can be an extra hurdle.
Two things can happen, he said. You can feel obligated or you can feel entitled. Both can be dangerous. It's a bit of wisdom he instilled into his children, and perhaps part of the reason why only his youngest daughter, Annaliese, has chosen to take up the family business.
Annaliese Nock, who is also an accomplished performer on the wheel and the sway pole, will perform alongside her father at this year's Circus Sarasota.
Annaliese said her father likes to say that when it comes to being a daredevil, “he was always told, like, he wasn't forced to do it, he just had to try it for 30 or 40 years.” That joke is itself something of a family tradition, she indicated.
Her generation was the first to not have to take that joke seriously, While her brother and sister “ran away from the circus to join a home,” she said, she remembers being little more than a toddler, watching her father rehearsing and thinking, “I have to start training.”
She was performance ready by the time she was 11.
Though they share the same core passion, Annaliese had her own individual motivations.
“I grew up watching mostly men do, you know, the sway pools and the wheel of death and all these dangerous things, she said. “I started off by doing things that you more typically see women doing, like aerial work and hand balancing,” she said. And then when I got a little bit older, I was I was kind of like, 'Wait, why don't girls do that?'”
So, she set out do to that, and she's now considered one of the best there is. Just as Bello decided to add comic flair to his daredevil feats, Annaliese is known for performing stunts with uncommon gracefulness.
Ringmaster Joseph Bauer Jr. will be introducing the Nocks. Bauer is Bello's cousin, he grew up in the circus and began his circus career as a motorcycle daredevil and aerialist. But even as a kid, “I always enjoyed watching the ringmaster,” he said. One day, as a teenager, they needed a last-minute replacement as ringmaster.
“Everybody loved it,” he said. He found his passion. Bauer has been a ringmaster for 32 years, the last 13 with Circus Sarasota.
Being a ringmaster requires a deft touch, Bauer explained. It's a live show with many many moving parts that don't always move as planned. The ringmaster dictates the tempo of the show. It might surprise people to know that most of what he says during a show is unscripted, Bauer said. To do the job well requires being familiar with the performers and aware of the audience.
It's one of the great joys of being in the circus, he and Bello Nock both said, seeing the reactions from the families.
In an age when so much of our entertainment divides families by generation, circus brings them together.
“Four generations can laugh at the same joke,” Nock said, or the can feel thrilled and inspired together, he added. “You don't see that in any other form of entertainment.”
