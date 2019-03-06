Featuring new and innovative acts, this year’s Circus Sarasota Winter Show will offer high-flying, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics, and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of human limitations. The show runs through March 10.
The winter show will continue to honor the proud circus arts tradition, bringing together a global cast that has perfected their art form through years of training and performances with some of the world’s most prestigious circuses and festivals. Highlights will include a female hand balancing duo making its American debut, and masters of acts including the high wire, Aerial Lyra, Cyr Wheel, Teeterboard, Wheel of Destiny and more. The thrills and chills will be balanced by uproarious laughter, with a world-renowned clown, and a dog act that will spur “ooohs” and “awwws”!
“Our patrons frequently ask me how we’re going to top that year’s show the following year and, for a moment, I wonder that myself,” laughed Circus Arts Conservatory founder and CEO Pedro Reis. “For more than two decades we have been proud to seek out the very best circus artists from around the world and bring them together under the Big Top of Circus Sarasota. Each act is a headliner in their own right; I firmly believe this is one of the most exciting shows we have ever crafted.”
Performers featured in the Circus Sarasota winter show include:
Ringmaster Joseph Dominick Bauer Jr.: Joseph Bauer returns in a special dual role — he will serve as Ringmaster and as a daredevil atop the Wheel of Destiny! Bauer, a 15th generation member of one of Switzerland’s oldest circus families, has performed acts including the motorcycle on the incline wire, skywalks on the high wire, the death-defying 90-foot swaypole, and 50-foot whirling Wheel of Destiny.
The Kolev Sisters: Hailing from Italy and appearing for the first time in the U.S., Michelle and Nicole Kolev will astonish and amaze the crowd with their power, grace and elegance in an amazing hand balancing act. The sisters, whose mother was a lion trainer and father a sports gymnast and later a circus artist, have performed their hand balancing act and with their family flying trapeze act in circuses and circus festival competitions throughout Europe.
Ambra Andrine: This Equestrian and Aerial Lyra artist is a tenth-generation performer from the Zerbini family and ninth-generation performer from the Bauer and Nock families. Andrine has performed in the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus and performed in other shows and events including Equine Affaire, “Sable Equestrian Theatre” by Cirque du Soleil, and The Royal Canadian Circus.
Victor Krachinov: Audiences of all ages will be stunned by Krachinov’s unforgettable juggling act, which combines incredible athleticism and deep spirituality, accompanied by classical music. He has traveled the world to appear in many of the world’s most renowned stage and circus productions.
Pedro Carrillo: Audiences will crane their heads to the peak of the Big Top to watch a high wire routine that will leave them breathless. Carrillo has toured the world with some of the best shows in the business, including Ringling Bros Barnum & Bailey Circus, Cirque du Soleil, Circus Roncalli, Circus Krone and Big Apple Circus.
Valerie Inertie: Trained in disciplines including aerial silks, German Wheel, unicycle and acrobatics, Inertie will mesmerize audiences with her work on the spinning Cyr Wheel. Inertie has inspired many Cyr Wheel enthusiasts and contributed to the emergence of a feminine artistic style.
Hans Klose: All ages will love this dog act with 20 loveable canines ready to amuse and amaze with their antics. Klose has traveled throughout North America with Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus and performed in some of our country’s largest venues, including Madison Square Garden and Staples Center.
Sons Company: Swedish stars Einar Kling Odencrants and Anton Graaf will fly through the air with precision and fluidity during their incredible Teeterboard routine. The duo, with a background in skiing, has performed around the globe and won countless awards, including the Bronze Clown at the International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo.
Curatola Bros.: Giuseppe and Emanuel Curatola, third-generation performers from an old Italian circus family, will astonish audiences with their hand-to-hand acrobatics. The brothers present their art in an elegant and original way, showcasing their athletic force in stupendous fashion.
Cesar Dias: Get ready to laugh — and then laugh some more — as Cesar Dias, fresh off an appearance at the 43rd Monte Carlo International Circus Festival, makes his U.S. debut. Dias, who received the Charles Chaplin Award at Albacete’s Festival from Eugene Chaplin, will delight all ages with outrageous antics that will tickle every funny bone under the Big Top.
All performances are rain or shine and take place under the Big Top, air-conditioned by Cool Today. Tickets for Circus Sarasota are $15-$55, with children under 2 free. To purchase tickets in advance, please go online to CircusArts.org/BuyTickets, call the Box Office at 941-355-9805, or visit the Big Top Box Office in Nathan Benderson Park behind the Mall at UTC (140 UTC Dr. Sarasota) Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. When picking up tickets, please present your confirmation email or I.D.
