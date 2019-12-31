Provided by Cirque Ma’Ceo
Cirque Ma’Ceo will be coming home to Sarasota with a revolutionary theatrical phenomenon like no other: an emotionally charging, up close and personal, luxurious experience.
This theatrical European style, equestrian themed show tells a beautiful seamless story with a contemporary blend of acrobatics, aerial, dance and equestrian arts woven together to the acoustic beats of rich Spanish guitar. As a break from today’s age of frills and technology, generations of skill and grace take you back to the roots of Gypsy heritage. From daredevil Cossack riding to the beautiful aerial chandelier, take a step back in time and experience the enchanting world of Cirque Ma’Ceo.
Under the Big Top, a European feel in the air and intimate red misty lighting sets the tone, as the performance begins seamlessly through the gypsy music, aerial dancing and heart-pounding acrobatic feats on galloping horseback. Passionately illustrating the effortless extraordinary bond between horse and man. The entertainment to be seen is unlike any other traveling show in the world! A completely original experience appealing to all age groups, with exotic breeds of horses and breathtaking images.
Over 10 different breeds of horses perform the most classic of riding styles from fast-paced cossack riding, classical dressage, to a ballet dance atop galloping horseback in a high-energy, fully choreographed, original experience sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The world of Ma’Ceo is proud to showcase an almost extinct gem from the ancient times: There are only 500 left in the world, one of the rarest equine breeds, the magnificent “Ben Hur de Bernaville” a Boulonnais draft horse stallion.
See mesmerizing acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses while you feast your senses on the beauty and mystery through the adventure of Cirque Ma’Ceo.
