ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival will be Jan 25-26. ClamJam features over 100 craft vendors and specially selected food vendors with fresh local seafood right off the boats of local fishermen. Locally harvested clams and shellfish and other fresh seafood dishes will be offered. There will also be a great selection of foods for those who can’t or don’t eat seafood. Plus local craft beers and specially prepared adult drinks using Mr. Tom’s Spirits out of Fort Myers and prepared and served by Sharon Dobbins and her team.

ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival is two full days of live entertainment from blues, funk, rock, country and folk, including Southbond 75, Jason Bonham, 24 Carat, The Girls from Motown, Brother Love. For a full schedule, visit www.ClamJamSWFL.com.

Fishing, boating and kayaking seminars by Michael Smith will be available.

Free onsite parking and program guide. No coolers, service dogs only. Rain or shine event.

