ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival will be Jan 25-26. ClamJam features over 100 craft vendors and specially selected food vendors with fresh local seafood right off the boats of local fishermen. Locally harvested clams and shellfish and other fresh seafood dishes will be offered. There will also be a great selection of foods for those who can’t or don’t eat seafood. Plus local craft beers and specially prepared adult drinks using Mr. Tom’s Spirits out of Fort Myers and prepared and served by Sharon Dobbins and her team.
ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival is two full days of live entertainment from blues, funk, rock, country and folk, including Southbond 75, Jason Bonham, 24 Carat, The Girls from Motown, Brother Love. For a full schedule, visit www.ClamJamSWFL.com.
Fishing, boating and kayaking seminars by Michael Smith will be available.
Free onsite parking and program guide. No coolers, service dogs only. Rain or shine event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.