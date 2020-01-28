The Southwest Florida Symphony, Lee County’s only professional orchestra, and the fourth oldest in the State of Florida, continues its 59th season of Pops Concerts with “The Music of Queen!”
Premiering in 2009, Windborne’s Classic Rock Symphony show “The Music of Queen!” has quickly garnered critical fan acclaim, and the Southwest Florida Symphony brings this popular program to Southwest Florida.
Classic songs by Queen will be presented in a way that audiences in Southwest Florida have never experienced before — performed by the rich sound of live symphony orchestra. Conducted by Brent Havens, and accompanied by rock band led by Brody Dolyniuk on vocals, the Southwest Florida Symphony presents this innovative program on two nights: Jan. 31 at The Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, and Feb. 1 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.
“When I sat down to begin scoring the show, it was amazing how comfortably the orchestra fit within the structure of the music. Innovative chord progressions, wonderful melodies and the astounding vocals of Freddie Mercury make the music a perfect choice to orchestrate. And having world class musicians in every city we present the show makes the music even that much more compelling,” said Havens, the show’s arranger and conductor.
About ‘The Music of Queen!’
Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, conductor/arranger Havens takes the podium to present Windborne’s newest show, “The Music of Queen!,” a program he scored to extend the listening experience of Queen’s exceptional tunes. Performed by an orchestra and amplified with a full rock band and vocals, Havens and his ensemble capture Queen’s distinct sound while presenting some familiar and lots of new musical colors.
Delivering a fabulous rendition of Freddie Mercury’s vocals is Las Vegas star Brody Dolyniuk. “When he came out to audition for the show we knew immediately that he had something special. He not only knew the music but he had clearly listened to every aspect of Freddie’s performances,” states Havens. “His inflections were spot-on and even the wailing rock sound had that Mercury resonance. Clearly, there will never be another Freddie Mercury but close your eyes and listen to Brody and you’re going to get something very close.”
Heightened by rock concert lighting, the symphonic rock hybrid has met with riotous approval at both ends of the hall. Many classical musicians also enjoy the change of pace. “So many of the musicians grew up with this music much like we did,” says Havens. “They may not have studied it to the extent that my musicians have studied it but they are certainly familiar with the music. Who can avoid hearing ‘We Will Rock You’ at sporting events, on TV shows and even in the super market?” Indeed, Queen’s music seems omni-present.
Brent Havens
Berklee-trained arranger/conductor Havens has written music for orchestras, feature films and virtually every kind of television. His TV work includes movies for networks such as ABC, CBS and The Family Channel, commercials, sports music for networks such as ESPN and even cartoons. He worked with the Doobie Brothers and the Milwaukee Symphony, arranging and conducting the combined group for Harley Davidson’s 100th Anniversary Birthday Party Finale attended by over 150,000 fans. Havens most recent film work includes the score for the film “Quo Vadis,” a Premier Pictures remake of the 1956 gladiator film. Havens is arranger/guest conductor for four symphonic rock programs — “The Music of Led Zeppelin,” “The Music of the Doors,” “The Music of Pink Floyd,” “The Music of the Eagles” and now “The Music of Queen!”
Brody Dolyniuk
Guest vocalist Dolyniuk remembers mimicking voices even as a child, listening to old records and tapes. He is a gifted, self-taught musician, capable of playing several instruments, with a particular knack for capturing the voices and mannerisms of classic characters from music, TV and movies. His first professional gigs were at piano bars in several U.S. cities, where he learned to charm audiences and expand his musical repertoire. With a longing to perform the music of the many rock bands that inspired him, Dolyniuk assembled Yellow Brick Road, unquestionably Las Vegas’ most successful classic rock band. Since 1997, YBR has been reshaping the casino entertainment scene by bringing a rock concert atmosphere to showrooms previously reserved for Top-40-style lounge acts. Along the way, Dolyniuk has made numerous radio and TV appearances, and earned a spot in the finals of two national singing competitions, and even self-produced several large rock production-style shows utilizing multimedia, lasers, comedy and special effects. In 2007, Brody lent his vocal talents by singing several tracks on the mega-hit video game Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock and has already done several more for the new Konami game Rock Revolution. As a devout classic rock/Queen fan, Dolyniuk’s enthusiasm, vocal ability and on-stage energy were the perfect fit for “The Music of Queen!” show.
