The following have been closed due to health concerns related to the coronavirus. If you have information to include, please send the information to newstips@yoursun.com.

CLOSURES

Port Charlotte area 

• Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor preview center

• Charlotte County Utility Customer Support Center, 25550 Harborview Road. Customers can still drop-off their payments in the various payment boxes, pay their utility bill online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300.

• Harold Avenue Regional Park

• Centennial Park

• Mid-County Regional Library

• Port Charlotte Beach Recreation Center

• Port Charlotte Public Library

Punta Gorda area

• Little Bear Sanctuary in Punta Gorda

• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce office

• Charlotte County libraries

• South County Regional Park

• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library

• Deep Creek Elks Lodge

North Port area

• North Port Senior Center 

• North Port Aquatic Center through April 30

• Warm Mineral Springs Park through April 30

• Canine Club Dog Park through April 30

• Scout House at Dallas White Park through April 30

Englewood area

• Cafe Jubilee at St. David's Church

• Englewood Art Center through May 5

 • Gulf Cove United Methodist Church's Closet of Hope until April 18 

• Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park

• Tringali Park Recreation Center

• Englewood Charlotte Public Library

DeSoto County

• Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy

Sarasota County

• Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota

• The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota

Lee County

• IMAG History & Science Center in Fort Myers

Regional/multiple locations

• All AARP Tax-Aide sites

• Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto schools through March 27

• Regal movie theaters

