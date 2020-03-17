The following have been closed due to health concerns related to the coronavirus. If you have information to include, please send the information to newstips@yoursun.com.
CLOSURES
Port Charlotte area
• Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor preview center
• Charlotte County Utility Customer Support Center, 25550 Harborview Road. Customers can still drop-off their payments in the various payment boxes, pay their utility bill online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300.
• Harold Avenue Regional Park
• Centennial Park
• Mid-County Regional Library
• Port Charlotte Beach Recreation Center
• Port Charlotte Public Library
Punta Gorda area
• Little Bear Sanctuary in Punta Gorda
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce office
• Charlotte County libraries
• South County Regional Park
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library
• Deep Creek Elks Lodge
North Port area
• North Port Senior Center
• North Port Aquatic Center through April 30
• Warm Mineral Springs Park through April 30
• Canine Club Dog Park through April 30
• Scout House at Dallas White Park through April 30
Englewood area
• Cafe Jubilee at St. David's Church
• Englewood Art Center through May 5
• Gulf Cove United Methodist Church's Closet of Hope until April 18
• Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park
• Tringali Park Recreation Center
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library
DeSoto County
• Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy
Sarasota County
• Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota
• The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota
Lee County
• IMAG History & Science Center in Fort Myers
Regional/multiple locations
• All AARP Tax-Aide sites
• Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto schools through March 27
• Regal movie theaters
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.