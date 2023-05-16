In his world premiere, one-man show “Clowns Like Me,” Sarasota actor and storyteller Scott Ehrenpreis will be telling his humorous and profound story of living with mental illness at the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for Performing Arts on May 18-27.

“Clowns Like Me” reveals the enlightening, heartbreaking nd ultimately uplifting true story of Ehrenpreis’ personal journey as he struggles against OCD, bipolar disorder, Asperger’s Syndrome, social anxiety and depression. Ultimately, Ehrenpreis reveals that being on stage gives him the power, even for just a couple hours, to step into the light and leave the shadows of his mental health struggles behind.


   
