In his world premiere, one-man show “Clowns Like Me,” Sarasota actor and storyteller Scott Ehrenpreis will be telling his humorous and profound story of living with mental illness at the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for Performing Arts on May 18-27.
“Clowns Like Me” reveals the enlightening, heartbreaking nd ultimately uplifting true story of Ehrenpreis’ personal journey as he struggles against OCD, bipolar disorder, Asperger’s Syndrome, social anxiety and depression. Ultimately, Ehrenpreis reveals that being on stage gives him the power, even for just a couple hours, to step into the light and leave the shadows of his mental health struggles behind.
Audiences are in for a performance that will make them laugh, cry and leave thinking differently about the stigmas tied to mental health.
This will be the first production by Lifeline Productions, which is led by Ehrenpreis’ father, Joel Ehrenpreis, and Jason Cannon, chief creative officer. Lifeline Productions formed last year with a mission to present artistic programs, including theatrical, artistic and musical performances, to foster a broader awareness about those who struggle with mental illness.
“We want to use the power of storytelling to take you inside the minds of those who struggle with mental health disorders and offer an enlightening and entertaining experience that leaves you walking away feeling differently about mental illness,” said Ehrenpreis’ father, Joel.
Ehrenpreis’ personal struggles with his blend of mental illnesses and disorders have not held him back in his career. He earned a B.F.A. in performance from Ohio University. He recently performed as part of the ensemble cast in “Network” at the Florida Studio Theatre. He also has appeared on several television series, including as Jim in “South Beach Tow” (TruTV), as a CIA officer in “Burn Notice” (USA Network) and as Isaac Anders in “Anastasia Avenue” (a web series). His film credits include lead roles in “I am a White Blood Cell,” “The Actor” and “Mr. Smiller.”
During the formation of “Clowns Like Me,” there have been several readings of the script in the months leading up to the debut performance to gain audience feedback.
“The reading that I attended of “Clowns Like Me” had deep impact. Aside from the authenticity of the story which was told with humor, humility and a pure honesty, it was hard to leave the room without knowing that we all know someone who has been impacted by mental health issues, and that the reality is we can all see a bit of ourselves in Scott’s story. Scott is brave and wonderful, and truly generous in including us all in what goes on in his mind and heart,” said Nelle Miller.
