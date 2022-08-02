'Colonial Contours' exhibit opens at the Alliance for the Arts
GRAPHIC PROVIDED BY The Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts invites the public to its opening reception of "Colonial Contours" on Aug. 5 from 5-7 p.m. The free event features the works of Martha De la Cruz representing the Dominican Republic and Dimithry Victor representing Haiti, as well as light refreshments.  

"Colonial Contours" is a collection of works by two artists under 30 and aims to showcase the complicated relationship surrounding two neighbor countries, Dominican Republic and Haiti, sharing one island in the Caribbean. The exhibition will explore the long lingering symptoms of colonialism and coloniality/neocolonialism still present in both countries to this day. The exhibition will consist of paintings by Victor and installations and video pieces by De la Cruz.

