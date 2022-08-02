'Colonial Contours' exhibit opens at the Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts invites the public to its opening reception of "Colonial Contours" on Aug. 5 from 5-7 p.m. The free event features the works of Martha De la Cruz representing the Dominican Republic and Dimithry Victor representing Haiti, as well as light refreshments.
"Colonial Contours" is a collection of works by two artists under 30 and aims to showcase the complicated relationship surrounding two neighbor countries, Dominican Republic and Haiti, sharing one island in the Caribbean. The exhibition will explore the long lingering symptoms of colonialism and coloniality/neocolonialism still present in both countries to this day. The exhibition will consist of paintings by Victor and installations and video pieces by De la Cruz.
Receptions and gallery tours are open to the public and do not require tickets or reservations. While the gallery admission is free, a $5 suggested donation keeps the Alliance programming affordable and accessible. While visiting the exhibit, please be sure to also partake in the Arts & Economic Prosperity survey. All answers are anonymous and help to measure the economic and social impact of arts and culture in our community. More information can be found at americansforthearts.org.
De la Cruz is a Dominican-American artist who, through video, installations and sculpture, investigates issues of decolonization, identity, race, and power. Her practice is guided by her experiences as a US transplant, her memories of the past, and her inherited colonialist wounds. She received her BFA in sculpture from the University of South Florida, Tampa, and is currently an MFA candidate at the University of Oxford, Oxford, UK. Her work has been part of many exhibitions in spaces across the U.S., including the Carolyn M. Wilson Gallery, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, BigArts Sanibel, and more. In 2021, she was awarded the City of Fort Myers Arts & Culture Grant in recognition of her work in the progression of the arts and culture of the city.
Victor is a Haitian born and Miami based visual artist. His work juxtaposes elements of portraiture, cartoons, and abstract to visually narrate non-physical emotional states. In collaging these elements with careful attention to detail, texture and color, he intends to create a sense of visual empathy between viewers and painted figures. Victor has exhibited his work globally, including London, New York City, Los Angeles and more.
