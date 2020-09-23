The Charlotte County Concert Band has been working diligently to bring the sound of our music back to Charlotte County.
The Covid 19 virus has been particularly hard on us. As a prudent response, we canceled the final two concerts of last season. This was hard on our morale because Bob Miller, our conductor who had been sidelined by a medical condition since November, was scheduled to return to the podium. Additionally, we had intended to honor our 2020 scholarship recipients at our March concert.
Our board of directors was hopeful that we would be able to start anew with our 2020-21 season in November. Social distancing impacts both rehearsals and performances. Access to rehearsal and performance space at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center was in doubt. But concerns about the health of both our audience and the musicians made that decision fairly easy. Late this summer we cancelled our November and December concerts.
The conductor is hoping that the new year will bring and opportunity that we will get the go ahead to safely begin rehearsing and concertizing again. Both he and the band members are excited to return to performing quality concert band music for the community.
We will continue to follow the public health situation. As information becomes available, we will post it on our website at www.CharlotteCountyConcertBand.com or on Facebook.
We thank you for your continued support and patience.
