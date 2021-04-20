Come On Down: 'The Price is Right Live' is coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW will play host to "The Price is Right Live" stage show at 3 p.m. March 27.
"The Price Is Right Live" is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase.
Showing to sold-out audiences for more a decade and counting, "The Price Is Right Live" has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.
This live traveling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.
Tickets go on sale at noon April 23 and will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, by phone at 239-481-4849 or at the box office, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers.
For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.