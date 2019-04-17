Visani is hosting one of their favorite comedians April 17-20, Greg Hahn.
Hahn is the definition of high-octane comedy. A favorite on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Radio Show, Hahn has also appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” Comedy Central, CBS, ABC, FOX, MTV and CMT.
Hahn has parlayed his absurdly energetic, all out style of physical humor, one liners and crowd work into a performance of immediate pandemonium and continuous laughs. His unique stylings have led to numerous television, corporate and theater appearances throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Hahn was raised in South Florida where in high school he amused the Catholic nuns by poking holes in his pockets enabling pencils to shoot out of his pant leg. As a college basketball player, his enjoyment of half court shots earned him a sweet spot on the bench. As a Captain in the Marines Corps, Hahn kept his men highly motivated and could not overemphasize that camouflage is continuous.
While a buyer for Lockheed Corporation, he thought “Why make $200 a day, when I can be a comedian and make that in a week?”
After several serious jobs where he refused to be serious, Hahn turned pro as a stand up comedian and landed a job as emcee for a theme park lumberjack show. This supplied him with four audiences a day, intoxicated ax swinging lumberjacks and a log rolling dog. Soon afterward, he worked as stuntman in the Wild Wild Wild West Stunt Show at Universal Studios.
“For $20 an hour, I’d run out and get hit in the head with a stick, perfect!”
He continually honed his style of comedy then headed to New York City. While in New York, Hahn developed into a touring headliner and costarred in the independent film “Tomorrow Night” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Then, after successful shows at the Montreal and Chicago Comedy Festivals, Hahn enjoyed television appearances on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” (NBC), “Premium Blend” (Comedy Central), “Make Me Laugh” (Comedy Central), “Louis CK’s Pulp Comics” (Comedy Central), “30 Seconds to Fame” (Fox). “Cedric the Entertainer Presents” (Fox) and “Star Search” (CBS).
Tickets and additional information is available online at www.visani.net or over the phone at 941-629-9191.
Visani is located at 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
