Jim Gaffigan - 'The Fun Tour'

Jim Gaffigan is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

 Photo provided by the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Jim Gaffigan brings "The Fun Tour" to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Sept. 23-24.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments