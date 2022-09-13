Jim Gaffigan brings "The Fun Tour" to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Sept. 23-24.
Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.
A top 10 comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list, Jim recently released his 8th stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, on Amazon which was nominated for a Grammy. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.
Gaffigan can be seen as the lead in the Sci-Fi dramedy, "Linoleum," and stars as Mr. Smee in Disney’s "Peter Pan and Wendy," opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. He can also be heard in Disney/Pixar’s film, "Luca."
On the silver screen, his many credits include "Three Kings," "Super Troopers" and "Chappaquiddick."
In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical "The Jim Gaffigan Show," which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, and his widely popular stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from "Portlandia" and "Bob’s Burgers" to the HBO cult hits "Flight of the Concords" to dramatic roles in "Law & Order."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.