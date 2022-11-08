Comedian Paul Reiser shows no signs of slowing down

Paul Reiser will be bringing his newest standup tour at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most prolific creatives — and he shows no signs of slowing down. Reiser will be bringing his newest standup tour to the Van Wezel on Nov. 20.

2022 is a busy year for Reiser. In Hulu’s new critically-acclaimed comedy series “Reboot” from "Modern Family" creator Steve Levitan, Reiser plays Gordon, the original creator of the old sitcom being rebooted. Awards Daily says “Reiser truly excels, giving one of his very best performances … here, he reminds us just how very funny and experienced he is in the world of television comedy.”


